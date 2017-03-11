A Canadian federal judge who asked an alleged rape victim in court why she couldn't "just keep your knees together" resigned Thursday, after a judicial panel released a scathing report calling for him to be removed from office.

A Canadian judge was basically removed from office for wondering aloud, during a rape trial, whether the accuser, who had sex with a man while sitting on a sink, could have avoided the sexual encounter by simply sinking down in the sink.

Camp presided over the sexual assault trial of Alexander Wagar, a 29-year-old Calgary man. The accuser was identified as a 19-year-old woman who said Wagar had raped her over a bathroom sink during a house party, as the Washington Post has reported.

Camp also questioned why the woman didn't "just sink your bottom down into the basin so he couldn't penetrate you[.]"

The woman, a homeless alcoholic and drug addict, got drunk with the accused rapist. He showed her his penis, and she responded by dancing with him, according to her testimony.

The complainant told court that she had danced with Wagar after he flashed her and that she had complimented him on his dance moves.

Then she went into a bathroom, and he joined her, and they had sex in a bathroom sink, which she claimed was rape. The accused claimed she enjoyed the sex but changed her mind and got angry because she found out that the accused had sex with another woman after her that night.

Ultimately, the man accused of rape was acquitted.

Questions for discussion:

1) Should the judge have been removed for asking whether the woman could have avoided sex with her accuser?

2) Is it even possible for a man to have sex with a woman sitting on a bathroom sink, if she chooses to sink down into it? Unless you have some kind of special transgender attachment as flexible as a garden hose, there is no way I can see that this can be done.

3) Given that the woman apparently could have avoided sex if she had wished to, should this case have even gone to trial?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.