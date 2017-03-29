Some unfortunate, but not very surprising, news from the pro-life trenches, courtesy of LifeSiteNews.com :

The state of California charged David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) with 15 crimes [yesterday]. CMP's undercover videos showing Planned Parenthood executives haggling over the prices of aborted baby body parts spurred a Congressional investigation and calls for the abortion company to be stripped of its federal tax dollars…. The felonies in California with which Daleiden and Merritt are charged are ‘intentionally and without the consent of all parties’ involved recording ‘confidential’ communications.

With big money at stake, the abortion lobby plays hardball, as Daleiden, Merritt, Troy Newman, Joe Scheidler, Monica Migliorino Miller and other veteran pro-life activists know all too well. Not to mention that pro-life pregnancy resource centers are being targeted by pro-abortion legislators in certain states.

Whether the charges in California will stick remains to be seen. A statement posted at CMP’s website asserts: “The bogus charges from Planned Parenthood’s political cronies are fake news. They tried the same collusion with corrupt officials in Houston, TX and failed: both the charges and the DA were thrown out.”

Daleiden is also facing civil RICO charges in San Francisco. In short, he’s paying a heavy price for his activism. The anti-life forces are out to crush him and anyone who is effective in exposing the wickedness of the abortion industry.

I admire Daleiden’s dedication, but I wonder if he and his associates could have avoided much of the legal trouble they currently find themselves in if they had listened to the right people in the pro-life movement before going ahead with their undercover investigations.

If you’re going to play hardball with the devil and his henchmen, you better have all your ducks in a row and then some – or else they’re going to make your life a living hell. Heck, they’ll try to make your life a living hell regardless.

Just ask President Trump.