Three Democratic representatives have introduced a bill that would punish contractors who work on the wall by withdrawing investments in their companies by state-controlled pension funds.

The state of California is apparently willing to damage its own economy by divesting from companies that help build the wall along the U.S. southern border.

Mercury News:

"This is a wall of shame and we don't want any part of it," Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said in a statement. "Immigrant stories are the history of America and this is a nightmare." The announcement of the proposal came on Monday, three days after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested proposals for "border wall prototypes." Assembly Bill 946 would require the California Public Employee Retirement System and the California State Teachers Retirement System – the two largest public pension funds in the nation, with investments of $312 billion and $202 billion, respectively – to liquidate investments in any company involved with the wall's construction within a year. It would also require the pension-fund management to report a list of those companies to the Legislature. Messages to state GOP lawmakers seeking comment were not returned Monday afternoon. The proposal will be carried by Ting and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, and Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella.

If the bill passes, it will discourage California contractors from bidding on wall construction. That means a loss of hundreds of jobs – many of which would go to both immigrants and illegal aliens. Instead, those companies involved in successful bidding on the wall could bring in workers from other states.

It takes a special kind of idiot to become so slavishly devoted to a political agenda that a politician would harm his own constituents.

The legislation has a good chance of passing, considering the massive advantage in the state legislature by Democrats. What would be California's loss could easily become another state's gain as Golden State politicians look to punish their state because someone in Washington is finally trying to address the problem of massive illegal immigration.