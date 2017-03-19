We are living in a nation which worships wealth rather than caring for the poor. I don't think that is the nation we should be living in.

A man who owns 3 homes - including a recent purchase of a $600,000 vacation home - took to Twitter yesterday to criticize Americans because we're a nation that "worships wealth rather than caring for the poor."

In response, the snark was running hot and heavy as the twitterverse destroyed the socialist Senator from Vermont.

@BernieSanders which of you 3 homes did you tweet that from? — DJ (@blaubok) March 18, 2017

@BernieSanders ok Mr. 13.5% tax rate. Maybe you should pay your fair share, possibly sell 1 of your 3 homes and give money to charity? — evanlution (@evanlution) March 18, 2017

@BernieSanders I don't think we should live in a country where you can say this while having 3 houses and pay a lower tax rate than I do. — Sane Thoughts (@LibertAmerican) March 18, 2017

Sell all you have and use the money to care for the poor. I have faith in you Bernie, YOU can do it!!! https://t.co/czf7dPNIUG — PollySpin (@PollySpin) March 18, 2017

@BernieSanders Says the man who owns 3 homes one which cost over $600,000. I'm guessing you have homeless people you're housing? Do as I say, not as I do? — lc65265 (@lc65265) March 18, 2017

Sometimes, you must bow to the absurd. But the absurdity of Sanders claiming we worship wealth while he lives like a king was just too good a target to pass up.

Even more amazing, I would bet that Sanders was unaware of his hypocrisy when he sent out that tweet. It never crossed his mind that people would conclude he worships wealth because he has 3 homes. He considers himself above all that money grubbing. He deserves what he's got because his more moral, more high minded, and just better than the rest of us.

And liberals complain about Trump's denial of reality?