March 19, 2017

Bernie Sanders hilariously rails against Americans 'worshiping wealth'

By Rick Moran

A man who owns 3 homes - including a recent purchase of a $600,000 vacation home - took to Twitter yesterday to criticize Americans because we're a nation that "worships wealth rather than caring for the poor."

In response, the snark was running hot and heavy as the twitterverse destroyed the socialist Senator from Vermont.

Sometimes, you must bow to the absurd. But the absurdity of Sanders claiming we worship wealth while he lives like a king was just too good a target to pass up.

Even more amazing, I would bet that Sanders was unaware of his hypocrisy when he sent out that tweet. It never crossed his mind that people would conclude he worships wealth because he has 3 homes. He considers himself above all that money grubbing. He deserves what he's got because his more moral, more high minded, and just better than the rest of us.

And liberals complain about Trump's denial of reality?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

