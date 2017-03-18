Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) implied in a recent interview that the Democratic Party is like the ill-fated Titanic, adding that some Democrats want to go along with the "status quo" and sink with the ship.

The permanent mainstream media narrative is that the GOP is in trouble, but on occasion a little bit of realism about the Democrats sneaks in, courtesy of Democrats too disgusted to keep their mouths shut. One such figure is Bernie Sanders, cheated out of the party’s nomination by insider collusion in the DNC, as revealed by Wikileaks. Letting his guard down, he spoke the truth when asked the right question. Sam Dorman reports in the Free Beacon :

So Bernie understands the game that he lost. And because he was able to touch on the genuine discontents of the public, he sees the utter hypocrisy and moral bankruptcy of the party he championed. He may also see that if Donald Trump is not destroyed by the media, his constituents will be attracted to the president and the Republicans.

We can’t really call Sanders “poorer but wiser” because the man of the people and critic of the wealthy has added a third house to his collection, somehow able to spend more than his reported net worth on a vacation residence on an island in Lake Champlain. But compared to the lavish perks enjoyed by a successful candidate to the presidency, Benrie is stuck with chump change. Such are the rewards for successful poseurs as champions of the common people that Bernie's discontent with his lot is understandable.

"They would rather go down with the Titanic so long as they have first-class seats," Sanders continued.

"Certainly there are some people in the Democratic Party who want to maintain the status quo," Sanders told the New York Times Magazine when asked "if he thought the Democratic Party knew what it stood for."

The permanent mainstream media narrative is that the GOP is in trouble, but on occasion a little bit of realism about the Democrats sneaks in, courtesy of Democrats too disgusted to keep their mouths shut. One such figure is Bernie Sanders, cheated out of the party’s nomination by insider collusion in the DNC, as revealed by Wikileaks. Letting his guard down, he spoke the truth when asked the right question. Sam Dorman reports in the Free Beacon:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) implied in a recent interview that the Democratic Party is like the ill-fated Titanic, adding that some Democrats want to go along with the "status quo" and sink with the ship. "Certainly there are some people in the Democratic Party who want to maintain the status quo," Sanders told the New York Times Magazine when asked "if he thought the Democratic Party knew what it stood for." "They would rather go down with the Titanic so long as they have first-class seats," Sanders continued.

We can’t really call Sanders “poorer but wiser” because the man of the people and critic of the wealthy has added a third house to his collection, somehow able to spend more than his reported net worth on a vacation residence on an island in Lake Champlain. But compared to the lavish perks enjoyed by a successful candidate to the presidency, Benrie is stuck with chump change. Such are the rewards for successful poseurs as champions of the common people that Bernie's discontent with his lot is understandable.

So Bernie understands the game that he lost. And because he was able to touch on the genuine discontents of the public, he sees the utter hypocrisy and moral bankruptcy of the party he championed. He may also see that if Donald Trump is not destroyed by the media, his constituents will be attracted to the president and the Republicans.