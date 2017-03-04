'Beauty and the Beast' actress Emma Watson shows hypocrisy of feminism

We often hear feminists complain that women are being too often sexualized – or, as I prefer to say, objectified. As a Christian, I agree with their complaints, but I despise their fake solutions to the problem. To be honest, they never proposed any solution at all. After Harry Potter actress and feminist activist Emma Watson went topless for Vanity Fair earlier this week, many people on the conservative side have accused her of being a hypocrite. British journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer tweeted: "Emma Watson: 'Feminism, feminism, gender wage gap… why oh why am I not taken seriously… feminism… oh, and here are my [breasts]!'" Emma Watson isn't the first famous feminist to contradict herself this year. Ariana Grande publicly commented on a situation in which she felt objectified: Went to pick up food with my boyfriend tonight and a young boy followed us to the car to tell Mac that he is a big fan. He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the drivers seat he was literally almost in the car with us. I thought this was all cute and exciting until he said 'Ariana is sexy as hell man, I see you, I see you hitting that!'. Hitting that? What the f---? This many not seem like a big deal to some of you but I feel sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it. I've felt really quiet and hurt since that moment.

But don't feel sorry about Ariana Grande. In one of her most famous songs, "Side to Side," she not only sings about making deals with the devil, but also mentions a bicycle in a profoundly lewd way. In another song, "Bang Bang," she sings, "She got a booty like a Cadillac." Ariana Grande complains about being objectified after publicly objectifying herself. She and Emma Watson would make good friends. Yes, they are being hypocrites, just like any other feminist out there. I believe that most women who attend the March for Life are never seen as objects. They dress with modesty, they believe in God, and they are not willing to kill their unborn children for the sake of their careers. The most objectified women are, without a single doubt, precisely those who practice casual sex or have many partners before marriage. It's never chastity that causes objectification, but the lack of it. When women dress badly, our male brain sees only their bodies as – guess what – bodies. The University of Princeton found just that in a scientific study of 2009. According to the study, the areas of the male brain that deal with objects light up whenever viewing women in bikinis. Today, I visited the Instagram page of a feminist. She was almost naked in the pictures. Her sister, also a feminist, had just posted on her Twitter's timeline: "I am not a thing." It shouldn't be difficult to see the hypocrisy (or the stupidity). All feminists I know make the exact same mistake. They behave in a way that only makes things worse. No, I am not excusing men who treat women badly. I am just saying, based on scientific evidence, that liberal sexuality only makes things worse. Feminists believe in the ugly idea that human beings aren't born with a God-given purpose. They consider people as just neutral biological creatures that decide who they are going to be based on experience and will. Such a vision is deeply wrong, even from a biological perspective (science tells us that there are real biological differences between men and women and that those differences do create different social behaviors). If there is no God, and we are all just pieces of meat, why do feminists complain when they are treated as such? Again, a contradiction. What conservatives need to do is emphasize the positivity of female conservatism. We need to be the men they need. We need to show young girls the beauty of motherhood, the beauty of love and compassion. Iohanan A. Carvalho is a Brazilian writer.