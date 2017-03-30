The attorney general of Mexico's Pacific coast state of Nayarit, hard hit by drug cartel violence in recent years, has been arrested in San Diego on U.S. narcotics trafficking conspiracy charges, federal officials said on Wednesday.

Mexico’s self-righteous victim stance, wielded so often since the election of President Trump, may have to be put back in storage, at least for a while. Reuters reports:

Edgar Veytia, 45, who has served as the top law enforcement officer of Nayarit since 2013, was charged in a seven-page, three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Monday in the New York borough of Brooklyn and unsealed on Tuesday. He was taken into custody on Monday in San Diego by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations, acting on an arrest warrant, an FBI spokeswoman in San Diego said. The arrest is another blow for Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, which governs Nayarit and is reeling from corruption scandals that have led a number of former governors to flee criminal charges.

This news is, in Trumpian parlance, yuuge. Nayarit is a coastal state, and is part of the region that has sent many immigrants, legal and illegal, to California.

To have the top law enforcement officer of a state in a federal republic allegedly in league with a drug cartel means that criminals are running a part of Mexico that is sending us drugs and corruption.

Parts of the first presidential conversation between President Trump and President Pena Nieto were leaked to the media. I imagine that the next conversation between the two men may be rather different, and the malign forces that provided the first leak will not be interested in letting the public know what is happening now.

Depending on what results the investigation uncovers, and what pressure is brought to bear on General Vetiya, President Trump could have some real bargaining leverage. If the corruption of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party is as pervasive as some suspect, President Trump potentially has the fate of Pena Nieto in his hands.

This major arrest has gotten scant attention. That could be read as a sign that really important matters are taking place backstage.