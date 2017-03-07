Are the Democrats scrambling for a fall guy on the wiretap of Trump campaign?

It appears to me that a trap has just sprung on the Democrats, and they need a fall guy. And we just got a huge clue as to who might be in the spotlight to take one for the team when it comes to culpability for covertly listening in on the conversations of the opposition party’s presidential candidate. Clarice Feldman explained the mess the Democrats created for themselves – what I am calling a trap -- with her customary wit and brilliance on Sunday in “Trump: A Master Tactician Serves Filet After the Russian Soufflé Collapses”

My explanation for their problems is that The Obama and Clinton Gangs were so sure of themselves and their media dominance that they went ahead and made charges of Russian “hacking” and “collusion” with the Trump Campaign, based on surveillance of that campaign. President Trump let them work up their outrage until momentum in that direction left them no chance of reversal. Then, he made his historic, and much vilified as “unsupported” tweet about a wiretap at Trump Tower, and changed the discussion. Now, the investigation will include the Watergate-like probability that conversations of Trump campaign officials were being listened to and the conversations leaked to the media. There is criminal liability to consider, and the need to pin responsibility on someone. All skillful criminals (the ones that stay out of jail for the big crimes) understand the need for a fall guy. Which brings me to something truly extraordinary: an attorney general, just weeks out of office, posted a video calling for “marching”, “blood” and “death.” The chief law enforcement officer of the United States calling for political violence! Why would she do that, and why now? Clarice Feldman suggested that the denials of any knowledge of wiretapping by James Comey and James Clapper leave lovely Loretta Lynch exposed. Somebody gave the nod. And met secretly with Bill Clinton in her priavte jet at Phoenix Airport. So what does the barely-former AG do? She plays the race card. It is still too early to have a lot of confidence in this reading of the murky waters of the Democrats’ internal power plays, but it does fit the pieces together pretty well. Stay tuned.