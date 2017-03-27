…he jetted off in a Gulfstream G550 to Tetiaroa, a South Pacific island once owned by Marlon Brando. He plans an extended stay there to start writing his White House memoir, according to a person familiar with his plans who asked for anonymity to discuss them.

Buried deep inside a very long Washington Post article about Barack Obama’s post-presidency is the revelation that his is supposedly writing his memoir during his month-long South Pacific retreat to French Polynesia . (hat tip: Caitlin Yilek )

As ever long time reader of this site knows, Jack Cashill has covered the authorship of Dreams from my Father more carefully than any other analyst. He even has a book on the subject that, now that Obama is out of office, is gaining slow and grudging acknowledgment from the leftist establishment.

Obama will have the help of whatever ghostwriter he wants, and there are some great ones out there. He and Michelle have a reported sixty-million-dollar advance, so hiring the best is easy.

I suspect that Obama is talking into a recorder, maybe answering questions from the ghost, and it will be the ghostwriter who turns those thoughts into a narrative that coheres. Lots of them would be happy to do it for him. Eat your heart out, Bill Ayers.