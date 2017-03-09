The bottom line is this: Our opponents advocate a new scientifically baseless standard of care for children with a psychological condition (GD) that would otherwise resolve after puberty for the vast majority of patients concerned. Specifically, they advise: affirmation of children’s thoughts which are contrary to physical reality; the chemical castration of these children prior to puberty with GnRH agonists (puberty blockers which cause infertility, stunted growth, low bone density, and an unknown impact upon their brain development), and, finally, the permanent sterilization of these children prior to age 18 via cross-sex hormones. There is an obvious self-fulfilling nature to encouraging young GD children to impersonate the opposite sex and then institute pubertal suppression. If a boy who questions whether or not he is a boy (who is meant to grow into a man) is treated as a girl, then has his natural pubertal progression to manhood suppressed, have we not set in motion an inevitable outcome? All of his same sex peers develop into young men, his opposite sex friends develop into young women, but he remains a pre-pubertal boy. He will be left psychosocially isolated and alone . He will be left with the psychological impression that something is wrong. He will be less able to identify with his same sex peers and being male, and thus be more likely to self identify as “non-male” or female. Moreover, neuroscience reveals that the pre-frontal cortex of the brain which is responsible for judgment and risk assessment is not mature until the mid-twenties. Never has it been more scientifically clear that children and adolescents are incapable of making informed decisions regarding permanent, irreversible and life-altering medical interventions. For this reason, the College maintains it is abusive to promote this ideology, first and foremost for the well-being of the gender dysphoric children themselves, and secondly, for all of their non-gender-discordant peers, many of whom will subsequently question their own gender identity, and face violations of their right to bodily privacy and safety .

All the way back in August 2016, the American College of Pediatricians took a brave stand and proclaimed that gender ideology harms children . They updated their post in January of this year, and it must not go unnoticed.

In other words, manipulators of the education system should not promote sexual confusion at an early age. Educators should let the boys and girls develop naturally and not seize on adolescent searching by telling the kids that they are mature enough to decide these things. It is "abusive" to manipulate. It makes them face "violations of their right to bodily privacy and safety."

They write (emphasis added):

The college even has the courage to call it, appropriately, "gender dysphoria." Any word with the prefix dys- attached to it in today's politically correct culture is bound to attract an onslaught.

Are there any conservative radio and TV hosts out there who would like to invite one of the authors of the college's post on their shows to support them? Would anyone who reads this blog send them an email to tell them to stand strong for science and common sense?

The college deserves all the support it can get.

