U.S. Airlines Flee Castro's Island Hellhole

President Obama made a big deal about the resumption of U.S. carrier travel to Cuba. Jetblue in particular got Obama's accolades. After all, when the president of the United States sets the example for Cuba tourist travel, showing how it's all tropical music, classic cars, Cuban cigars, mojitos and dancing like Beyonce out on the Malecon, who could resist? Today, Jetblue has cut back its flights "to better match demand." And in the last few days, it has been joined by two other airliners, Silver and Frontier, fleeing for their lives like Marielitos.They all said demand wasn't what they expected.