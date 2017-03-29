AG Sessions announced that he will begin enforcing the Obama administration's rules. He hinted that he may do more! Frankly, I hope that he will go the distance on this.

By coincidence or design, AG Jeff Sessions started a conversation about sancutary cities on Monday after Friday's ObamaCare debacle.

As expected, the left is up in arms from Los Angeles to New York City. It's enough to make you wonder about the state of the modern Democrat Party.

As I've debated often on Spanish TV, this is about the rule of law, not immigration. Frankly, the leaders of these cities are violating their oath, and in some cases have "blood in their hands" as Todd Starnes wrote:

In 2015 Kate Steinle was gunned down by an illegal alien in San Francisco -- a sanctuary city. The man charged with her murder was a seven-time felon who had been deported five times. Five times. There was an immigration hold on the suspect, meaning the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement wanted to come get him and ship him out of the country. But San Francisco authorities set the man free. Just a few months later, Steinle was dead. Steinle's blood is not only on the hands of her killer, it's also on the hands of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee. It's beyond belief that liberal mayors are allowing illegal aliens to run wild in the streets of American cities, terrorizing law-abiding citizens. So Attorney General Jeff Sessions' vow to punish sanctuary cities is welcome news. On Monday he announced plans to withhold from any city that harbors illegals billions in federal funding. "Not only do these policies endanger lives of every American, just last May, the Department of Justice inspector general found that these policies also violate federal law,” Sessions said. “The president has rightly said disregard for law must end.”... San Francisco's Lee defiantly declared Monday on Twitter that “#SanctuaryCities are safer, more productive, healthier places to live.” Tell that to Kate Steinle’s family.

Let me add that the Democrats are not doing Hispanics, legal or illegal, any favors. We are not talking here about the many illegal immigrants who are working and staying out of trouble. ICE is looking for people who have committed crimes or who've defied deportation orders. How can any responsible person be against that?

Go the distance, AG Sessions. There are a lot of Hispanics in these cities who would like to see these criminals off their streets.

