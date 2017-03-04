A Tale of Two Parties

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness." Charles Dickens, Tale of Two Cities One of America's two major political parties has devolved into a gang of thugs. All they are missing are the neck tattoos that say take out the 'pubs. That would be the Democrats. So bent on avenging their loss to Donald Trump, they are willing to descend into the depths of Hell to take him and his team down and out. The other party, the Republicans, the ones who supposedly believe in smaller government and individual liberty, the ones who control all three branches of government now, have become so afraid of their own shadows that they behave like a minority party, like losers. The question of the day is can Trump save them from themselves?

Can Trump weather the non-stop attacks by venal Democrats like Sen. Charles Schumer and his coterie of henchmen who are only too happy to go on every news program available to accuse Trump, Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, etc. of every crime against the country they can invent and then exaggerate? The more outrageous their assertions, the better for all the far left not-news anchors like Chris Matthews, Chuck Todd, Jake Tapper, Stephanopoulos, Bill Maher, those unlovely ladies of The View, etc. There are no rules, no honor, when it comes to taking out a Republican. The only rules are Alinsky rules. The Democrats have a long and storied history of the personal destruction of opponents of their Marxist agenda. From Robert Bork to Clarence Thomas (they failed there to the nation's enormous blessing), to the countless nominees over the years for Republican cabinet positions like Michael Flynn and Andy Puzder this time. They leave no stone unturned to get their way. So far they have claimed two good men so they are emboldened and doubling down for more. Their current group effort is to take down Jeff Sessions, one of the finest men ever to serve his state and the nation, for doing what all senators do, meeting with a foreign ambassador and forgetting to mention it to the odious Sen. Al Franken. It's beginning to look like a carefully crafted set-up. Obama, in the waning days of his administration began surveilling, illegally, numerous people with the Trump campaign and sharing the information gathered, like transcripts of private phone conversations, with numerous agencies previously not privy to classified material of this type. The plan to leak these classified documents to the press was then executed. It does not matter if the leaked info is fake, it just has to get out to the gullible public, the people they believe are so stupid they will swallow it hook, line and sinker. So what if they have to print a retraction; the damage will have been done. This, this purposeful and treasonous action undertaken by the Obama administration in order to undermine the incoming Trump team, is the real crime, perhaps the crime of the century. It makes Watergate seem like a faculty lounge spat. And they, the Democrats, are all in on it. They know it is a fabricated sandal, unlike the oh-so-numerous real scandals of the Obama administration, but not one of them has the guts or the ethical sense to call it off. Joe Manchin at least had the courage to admit that all senators meet with ambassadors; it's part of their job. Not so the rest of them. No. They are all in on the plan, all willing to lie, cheat and to destroy a man's reputation if it serves their purpose. For the left, calculated innuendo can become "fact." This is the very essence of "fake news." It's the "seriousness of the charge" and the Democrats love to come up with charges. The New York Times and the Washington Post set out to take Trump down and now that their scheme failed, they are ramping up their hideous campaign to destroy the new presidency. Their contempt for his supporters is infinite. How dare a bunch of rubes in flyover country take their candidate out? They will manufacture any story necessary if it is a means to their desired end, to drive Trump from the office he was just elected to serve. The cowardly party, the Republicans had better get their collective act up and running. So far only Ted Cruz, Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy have publicly defended Sessions! The rest of them, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Sen. Lindsay Graham, Sen. John McCain, etc. capitulate quickly and call for an "investigation." An investigation of what? Of one of their own whom they know is a good and decent man. Will they never learn? Our two parties are both flawed. The Republicans suffer from an abject fear of the press. This fear immobilizes them, keeps them from fighting back when they know they should. The Democrats are no longer liberals. They are Alinskyite progressives which means they hope to destroy America as founded and turn it into their version of a socialist Utopia. There is no such thing. It's a warped pipe dream. Venezuelans can attest to that. Unlike the Democrats, the Republicans are the ethical party, the one with a moral sense. This is why they won this time around. Eight years of Obama was a "winter of despair" for millions of Americans who cherish their traditional values. Now the Republicans of Congress need to unite behind Trump and work harder than ever to help him fulfill his promises to the public whether they like every detail of his agenda or not. That is what the Democrats do but for all the wrong reasons. "Remember how strong we are in our happiness, and how weak he is in misery." Charles Dickens, Tale of Two Cities