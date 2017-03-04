A humorous poll by Rasmussen

What a surprise. Democrats like McCain better than Trump. Democrats like McCain 68% to 24%. Isn't it amazing the respect McCain, Graham, and Collins get when they are out trashing Trump? They weren't in much demand for the last eight years, but now they are essentially valuable puppets for the media and Democrats. The media was never interested in any Democrat or Republican who would say negative things about Obama, but now they are valuable. In this poll, independents favor Trump by 14% over McCain.

I recall the WP and NYT endorsing McCain in 2008 and as soon as they disposed of Romney, McCain needed to be taken out against Obama. The NYT ran an absolutely false hit piece on McCain in February 2008. They held it back until McCain had essentially received the Republican nomination and then it was time. McCain has essentially been a puppet for the media for a long time whenever he was useful, and the NYT and most of the media have been willing to do the dirty work for Democrats for a long time. McCain, Graham, and Collins are as good a reason for term limits for the Republicans as Pelosi, Schumer, Durbin, and Waters are for the Democrats. Too much power corrupts both parties. I bet if Rasmussen had done a poll of Democrats concenring McCain vs Obama they would have disliked him almost as much as Trump.