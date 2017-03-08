A bone for the left: How about halting visas to nations that kill gays?

A recent Mallard Fillmore cartoon suggested Trump should put the travel ban on countries that kill members of the LGBT community instead of putting the temporary ban on people from the seven countries the Obama Administration said were the source of most terrorists. That way, it certainly couldn’t be seen as being against a religion but purely against discrimination. According to the Washington Post there are ten countries that will put you to death if you are convicted of being gay. (Other articles say there are twelve but we all know that the WaPo is always 100% accurate.)

Here is the list from WaPo: Yemen, Mauritania, Iran, Qatar, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Somalia, Sudan, and United Arab Emirates. I know that the business leaders, colleges, Hollywood, Democrats, judges and the media would be fully supportive of a temporary ban on people from these countries so we can attempt to make sure that if the people from those countries came over here they would be completely open to gays and would be especially supportive of transgender people being able to share bathrooms and locker rooms with them. Rahm Emanuel, Billl DeBlasio and other sanctuary-city politicians should certainly support this ban because first and foremost they are against discrimination, especially gender identity discrimination, and I am sure they would support anything that has the potential to reduce potential future dangers. It does seem odd that politicians, the media, corporations, actors, musicians, the NBA and the NFL who gladly speak about boycotting North Carolina for a law that requires people to use facilities matching their body parts do not boycott and rarely if ever speak out against countries that will put members of the LGBT community to death. I have always thought death is more discriminatory, but I must be wrong. Here is a hint to the media: If there are around 50 Muslim majority countries and the Trump temporary ban is only on six or seven that the Obama Administration said were the biggest sources of terrorists it is not even close to a Muslim ban. The headline should be “Trump proposes temporary ban on travel from countries Obama considered the greatest risk” It is the media that chose to focus on the Muslim issue to gin up protests. The bias and intent is astonishing. Bruce Tinsley, who writes and draws Mallard Fillmore, certainly analyzes the news better than most reporters. His cartoons are more truthful and relevent than most of the articles AP, WP and NYT write where they basically regurgitate talking points that they are fed.