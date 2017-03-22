We also learned this week that happy Sweden is worried about war:

We learned this week that Sweden is the ninth happiest country in the world.

Sweden is reactivating thousands of Cold War bunkers across the country as fears of a military confrontation with Russia build. Shelters on the Baltic Island of Gotland will be prioritized for comprehensive checks after it was identified as a likely target for Russian invasion last year. Sweden’s most populous island has been the site of a dramatic buildup of military training more than a decade after being demilitarized. In light of the “special situation,” inspections of hundreds of underground shelters in Gotland will be stepped up, according to Swedish Radio.

Am I the only one who sees something weird about these stories? On one hand, we read that Swedes are so happy. On the other hand, they are reactivating nuclear bunkers.

Let me go back to the article:

Back in December, the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) urged the country’s municipalities to prepare for dislocation, with security heads being ordered to be “better equipped to meet the threat of war and other crisis situations.” Preparations to guard against an armed attack from a “qualified opponent,” meaning Russia, have been enhanced in recent months, although officials complained that there was no clear cut plan on how to provide vaccines, gas masks or fuel in the event of a crisis.

So let me get this straight. The Swedes told a pollster that they are very happy. However, their government is telling them to get ready for an invasion?

It's all very strange to me.

However, we do recall that pollsters told us as late as 5 p.m. on election day that Mrs. Clinton would deliver a winning speech later that night.

Let's revisit that sample in Sweden. Maybe the sample included too many people from the tourism agency!

