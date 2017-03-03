Back in the days of Bush-43, Michael Moore made a movie blaming President Bush for everything under the sun.

I recall watching it and coming to two conclusions. It was Bush Derangement Syndrome for the world to see and a lousy film as well.

I remember even Christopher Hitchens went after Moore:

To describe this film as dishonest and demagogic would almost be to promote those terms to the level of respectability. To describe this film as a piece of crap would be to run the risk of a discourse that would never again rise above the excremental. To describe it as an exercise in facile crowd-pleasing would be too obvious. Fahrenheit 9/11 is a sinister exercise in moral frivolity, crudely disguised as an exercise in seriousness. It is also a spectacle of abject political cowardice masking itself as a demonstration of "dissenting" bravery.

As I recall, the movie did not talk about Saddam's murder machine or the way that women and gays were treated over there. I guess that Moore did not know or chose to forget that part of the story. He also failed to mention that Saddam had used chemical weapons against Iran or the Kurds.

Not surprisingly, Bush-43 ranks higher than Moore's movie these days.

Moore is back. He does not have a new film but another silly statement.

Moore wants the world to remember March 28, 2017:

Historians in the near future will mark today, March 28, 2017, as the day the extinction of human life on earth began, thanks 2 Donald Trump Trump has signed orders killing all of Obama's climate change regulations. The EPA is prohibited henceforth from focusing on climate change.

Time will tell whether March 28, 2017 will be remembered as the day that Trump triggered human extinction or the moment that Moore lost whatever credibility he has left.

Let me put my money on the second option. In other words, Moore is crazy and needs help from that fellow who sits you on a sofa for an hour or so.