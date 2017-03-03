Colin Kaepernick and the consequences of liberal orthodoxy

Many Liberals believe that people should be insulated from the consequences of their own conscious decisions. Spike Lee's recent outburst about Coiln Kaepernick is perfect example of this attitude, and it needs to be examined. But first, for those who don't follow the NFL, Kaepernick is the former San Francisco quarterback. He refused to stand during pre game performances of the National Anthem. He knelt to protest the claimed disproportionate police use of lethal force against African Americans.

Many of us looking at the most recent studies reject this claim. But even people who continue to believe the accusation question the appropriateness of this protest. It injects politics into sports. The tragedy is that sports are one of the few areas where people who disagree about virtually everything else can enjoy shared experiences. Steven Hayward has a clear and concise elaboration on this point. Kaepernick is unemployed. San Francisco did not offer a new contract to him and no other NFL team is expressing interest. His past behavior is a distraction and it is offensive to many fans, who pay for the NFL, through ticket sales and TV ratings. Even if Colin had exceptional skills he would be a liability for an NFL team, but he is mediocre at best. Both points are very aggressively made by Stephen A Smith at ESPN. That's the background. What is more interesting is the attitude of many Liberals, and specifically of Spike Lee, that Keapernick's behavior should not matter. "The New York J-E-T-S Need A Quarterback," says Lee. He adds that it, "Smells MAD Fishy To Me, Stinks To The High Heavens" that Kaepernick still doesn't have a job. Lee couldn't be more clear: It doesn't matter what decision the young man made, he should not be judged on that decision. That means that no one else has the right to make their own decision on the matter. What the fans decide and what the team owners decide is irrelevant. What sort of person thinks like that? Let me suggest there's a specific type of Liberal who never really makes big decisions.They are so locked into a rigid orthodoxy that they simply follow its dictates without considering alternatives or consequences. This is the ultimate risk adverse behavior. It is carried to its logical extreme in the safe space trigger warning world of American Universities, where there is an intentional insulation from consequences and protection from alternatives. It becomes quite natural for people schooled in this environment to believe that anyone anywhere who follows the Liberal rules should enjoy the same dispensations. If one follows the rules good things should just happen. Kaepernick was just following the Liberal rules so he should not be judged. Spike Lee is a pioneer in this approach to life. He followed a pattern for his life's major decisions. That becomes readily apparent with a listing of the important markers in his life. Stay with me, if you like surprises. He has a deep identification with NY city. He loves Manhattan but there is also a special appreciation for Brooklyn. His principle occupation is making movies, which often explore the relationship of his ethnic community with greater New York. Our film maker regularly appears in his own movies, and he's famous for breaking the fourth wall by speaking directly to the audience. His films are high decibel. Speech is rarely sustained at a normal conversational volume. Our film maker is diminutive. He adopts a phallic nick name, and makes a point of associating with famous athletes. He is as much a fixture at NY Knicks games as Jack Nicholson is at Laker games. That appears to be a creative, original biography. It is if the name on it is Woody Allen. When the name is Spike Lee it becomes a giant step beyond cultural appropriation. How it is that Spike missed playing the clarinet is beyond me. It is a very needy person with powerful fear of criticism, to so diligently walk such a well worn path. Kaepernick is the same kind of person, as he walked a Liberal path. In a peculiar way, both men were just following orders.That is never an acceptable excuse.