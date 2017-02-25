It's not an idle question . In Texas, a young female wrestler who is taking male hormones is prevented from wrestling with boys and is forced to wrestle with other girls. But even the girls don't want to wrestle with the "bearded lady," leaving no one at all to tussle with her hunky masculine feminine body.

A question for my female readers: If you took male hormones, would you have trouble finding anyone to wrestle with you?

On Friday, Mack Beggs, an undefeated high school wrestler from Texas, will compete at the girls' state tournament in suburban Houston. For more than a year, the teen, who was born a girl, has been transitioning from female to male [sic] with the help of testosterone therapy. Beggs's participation – and dominance – in the girls' league has spurred consternation among some in the Dallas region, including a lawsuit filed by an unhappy parent, who argued that if Beggs identifies as a boy he [sic] should have to wrestle other boys[.] ... [S]ome 95 percent of Texas superintendents voted in favor of an amendment to the constitution of the University Interscholastic League, the state's governing body for public school athletics, that requires student athletes to compete as the gender listed on their birth certificate, the Dallas Morning News reported at the time. Some of Beggs's female competitors forfeited their matches in the regional meet, reported the Associated Press, out of apparent fear of injury because the 17-year-old is taking testosterone that could create a physical disadvantage. After two wrestlers forfeited their matches at the regional competition last weekend, Nancy Beggs told the Morning News those actions were about "bias, hatred and ignorance[.]"

If this were the Olympics, wouldn't Beggs get thrown out for using drugs?

In any event, it seems that neither the boys nor the girls want to wrestle with her. I don't quite understand it myself. What girl wouldn't want to be pinned down by those powerful arms, trapped by those massive thighs, while Mack, staring eye to eye with her victim, licks her lips in anticipation of her glorious victory?

I wonder if schools should set up three sets of sports teams, for boys, and girls, and "others." Not "trangenders" – simply "others." That's because transgenders are only the tip of the iceberg. Some day, we will have people who have sheep or rat DNA spliced into their bodies, and cyborgs, and robots who say they "feel" like a person even if they're not. This is the perfect category for the so-called transgendered. Let Mack wrestle with others who have artificial hormones pumped into their bodies or chicken beaks grafted onto their faces or whatever.

Questions for discussion:

1) Would you find it difficult to find someone to wrestle with if you took hormones of the opposite gender?

2) Do you think you could out-wrestle a woman who takes male hormones?

3) If Mack tried to scratch her opponent with her beard stubble, would judges consider that an illegal maneuver?

4) If Mack Beggs is now officially a boy, how does she get girls pregnant?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.