President Trump had an extraordinary press conference yesterday where he scattered the liberal media like bowling pins.

President Trump Thursday dismissed reports about his associates’ contacts with Russia last year and vigorously defended his performance in his first four weeks in office, in a contentious news conference that showcased his unconventional and unconstrained presidency.

Mr. Trump spent much of the conference berating reporters and their news organizations. Clearly exasperated by coverage of him, he said he did not watch CNN but then gave a detailed critique of one of its shows. He cited specific articles in The Times and The Wall Street Journal that he called “fake,” even harking back to one from last year’s campaign.

“The press is out of control,” he said. “The level of dishonesty is out of control.”

He added later, “The public doesn’t believe you people anymore.”

The liberal media did not know how to respond. They are used to be the ones attacking; they are completely unused to being the ones attacked, especially from a major politician, much less the president of the United States.

There was a room full of (mostly) hostile press and only one Donald Trump, but he got the best of them. What scene from what movie does this remind you of? Some nominees:

1) The football scene from Flash Gordon. Flash plays football against an entire squad of Ming's red pantyhose guard, and beats them all up. (With music by Queen!) President Trump even has the same kind of hair as Flash.

2) The scene in The Matrix Reloaded where Neo beats up a hundred copies of Agent Smith, representing the homogenous liberal media.

3) The scene from The Gamesters of Triskellion where Kirk has to fight several enemies at once in an arena to save his ship. Many supervisors gambling on the fight thought Kirk could never win, just as pollsters claimed Trump could never win the election.

4) The ending of Rogue One where Darth Vader fights with an entire squad of leftist rebels. In that scene, the rebels have leaked classified information and Darth Vader is trying to track down the leaker, just as President Trump wishes to do. The rebels are supposed to be good, but they force people to live on ice planets because they fear global warming, believe in unlimited immigration for Wookies, and want to force caterers and bakers to participate in weddings between droids.

So which scene does the Trump press conference remind you of?



