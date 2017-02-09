Which is better: a president who criticizes the police or one who criticizes Nordstrom?

President Trump is being criticized for making critical comments of Nordstrom, which just dropped his daughter's product lines. Nordstrom claims that it is dropping her products due to economic reasons, but it is a big coincidence that Nordstrom, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Neiman Marcus, and other retailers are dropping Trump products just as President Trump took office. The fact is that Nordstrom and other stores fear pressure from the left for selling Trump-branded products and so are proactively caving in to pressure. One wonders: if President Obama had sold an Obama-branded marijuana cigarette, would stores in California and Colorado be as quick to drop his product line when he became president? Probably not. Predictably, the media are upset that Trump criticized Nordstrom for dropping his daughter's product line, calling it an "ethical dilemma." But the media saw no dilemma of any kind, ethical or otherwise, when President Obama and his henchman Eric Holder and his henchwoman Loretta Lynch went after the police forces of America and labeled them racist oppressors, feeding fuel to the fire to Black Lives Matter rioters everywhere and disincentivizing the police to do their jobs properly.

But you see, that was different, because that was about race and social justice. This is about Trump's products. But taking a look at the list of corporate officers who run Nordstrom, I was a little surprised to find that of the top 13 officers, only one is a woman (predictably, human resources). That sounds more than a little sexist to me. What if Trump had criticized Nordstrom for being sexist? Would the media have minded? And I couldn't help but notice that the three co-presidents of Nordstrom each make more than five million dollars a year in base compensation. I have to wonder how many times that salary is compared to the basic sales clerk who works at Nordstrom. Isn't that enormous gap only fueling inequality? How do you feel about the media defending a company that marginalizes women and pays huge salaries at the expense of its workers? In light of that, isn't the media's hand-wringing over such a racist, sexist, classist mega-corporation a reflection of their own lack of moral virtue? Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.