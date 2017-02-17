That has become blindingly evident. The past eight years of systematically packing the system with a certain ilk is to blame.

In the recent election, the one in which Donald Trump was fairly and duly elected President, the area populated by the federally involved voted sharply the other way. When we look at Washington DC and the collar counties loaded with federal employees and those who benefit from federal government spending, we get similar readings.

92.8% of those in Washington DC voted for the other person. Charles County MD, 63%, Prince George County MD 88%, Montgomery County 74%. In Virginia, Fairfax County 65% voted other than Trump.

The geographical reliance on the federal government, its employment and expenditures, is clear. However, when the reliance becomes so great that those so reliant, so ensconced within the federal bureaucracy allow their political allegiances to interfere with the execution of their sworn duties, we have a problem. In so doing, these people impede the functionary processes of government. This is a new condition. It has nothing to do with oaths or patriotism.

If Lois Lerner was a peek, we now have a picture window into the allegiances of the federal employee. The Lois Lerner types that wield their powers to punish, deter, and smother those with whom they have political disagreement seem to be rife amongst the Obama remnants. Leaking information to the media seems justified if it promotes the cause.

What does that tell us about our country? It is a dire issue when those who enjoy the trappings of “public service”, feeling their positions threatened by a duly elected official, react by withholding their sworn duties as they adhere to self authored allegiances.

The bubble that is the Washington DC corridor, the area which never feels the pinch of recession, where the construction cranes never go idle, has become an entity unto itself. The Founders foresaw the cautions of centralizing a government and safeguards were put in place. States rights would be the balance to the federal power.

However, the landscape permanently changed with the passage of the federal income tax. This blew the founding fathers model apart. That tax extracts money from the population and delivers it to a “centralized” point. The result is a well funded centralized entity, evolving into autonomy, and becoming what Frank Baum might call “Oz”. (The geographical depiction of Oz is outlined in the second paragraph of this article.)

Within this federal financial wonderland comes an attitude. We defend our turf, we know best, we are insulated and protected by the arrangement (if not the 5th amendment). As of late, intelligence operatives are withholding sensitive information from the President, per their decision and counter to oaths and obligations. Concerns over IRS high jinks are now shuffled to the dust bin.

Regarding the withholding of intelligence from the President:

“In some of these cases of withheld information, officials have decided not to show Mr. Trump the sources and methods that the intelligence agencies use to collect information, the current and former officials said. Those sources and methods could include, for instance, the means that an agency uses to spy on a foreign government.”

If we look forward, we can perhaps see a Jeff Sessions ordered grand jury to investigate the Flynn leaks and any Russian involvement in the election. We can thus also expect more 5th amendment play from the government employed. The unaccountability of the federal employee to his or her employer will again come into clear focus as will the absurdity of the arrangement obvious.

When duties sworn are not performed, when activities are engaged in that are designed to confound and stifle a new administration, when political allegiances trump loyalty to the nation, these antics become something other than slow play and nuisance. Congressional gamesmanship such as filibusters are of a different nature. I suggest these new activities border on sedition. Sheltering those who engage in such with 5th amendment protections seems to fall short of proper employee / employer relations. The federal government seems to be the only realm that allows for employee non-accountability.

Economically insulated, politically autonomous, accountable only to themselves, acting out of harmony with the nation, and populated by those willfully ignorant of oath and duty, has Washington DC become its own entity?