Wegmans, the regional supermarket chain with some of the most loyal customers in the country, is facing calls to remove Trump Winery products from its 10 Virginia stores.

A Virginia chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) is the latest pressure group to target a retailer selling wares with the Trump name.

NOW President Terry O'Neill announced "Certainly, if Wegmans is carrying Trump wines, I personally will not shop there."

When President Trump announced he would be a candidate for the highest office in the land, leftist organizations rallied their troops to boycott businesses carrying Trump family products. Macy's, Nordstrom, T.J. Maxx, Sears, Kmart and Neiman Marcus have all caved to demands from the left to dump Trump. Now Wegmans is in the crosshairs. Will Wegmans follow their lead?

Jo Natale, vice president of media relations for Wegmans, said the grocer has been selling wines from the Charlottesville winery since 2008, before it was owned by Donald Trump — and long before he campaigned for the White House.

“Our role as a retailer is to offer choice to our customers,” she said, adding that the company ultimately decides whether to stock a product based solely on how well it sells.

“Individual shoppers who feel strongly about an issue can demonstrate their convictions by refusing to buy a product,” Natale said. “When enough people do the same, and sales of a product drop precipitously, we stop selling that product in favor of one that’s in greater demand.”

Wegmans CEO, Danny Wegman, leans Democrat but will he risk losing conservative-minded Virginians if he gives in to the boycotters? Judging by early comments from one local newspaper, consumers are fed up with stores succumbing to the demands of anti-Trump activist groups. John Redmon, weighing in for the Virginian Pilot online, shared the sentiment of other commenters. Redmon writes,” I like Wegmans but will NOT shop them if they cave to these radicals. This type of action has reached the ridiculous stage and is good for no one or thing.”

Having a pro-abortion, feminist outfit behind the attack on Wegmans could also be a game changer. The pro-life movement has a strong presence in Virginia and Wegmans could face a backlash if they choose NOW over their anti-abortion shoppers.

When the Gates, a New York-based company, opened two new stores outside Richmond, Va., last year, thousands of shoppers lined up in anticipation. In 2016, Market Force surveyed more than 10,000 grocery store shoppers nationwide, and Wegmans was rated as “America’s favorite grocery store.”

