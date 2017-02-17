A few days ago, I captured an interesting moment that, in a single image, describes eloquently one of the most egregious violations of trust being perpetrated against the public. I won't call it an "unsuspecting" public, because anyone who is not at least suspicious about what is reported by the mainstream media, and what so-called "scientific polls" purport to reflect about public sentiment, is keeping him or herself in intentional ignorance.

Of particular interest is the perpetrator in this case: none other than President Trump's personal favorite media outlet, CNN. Deepening the suspicion, however, is the fact that the CNN story shown here is based on a Gallup poll.

Much has already been spoken and shown on the issues of bogus polling and fake news, much of it by the president himself. Consider this my thousand words:

This screenshot is from general Apple news feed. The first is a Fox News report about singer Joy Villa's decision to wear a "Make America Great Again" dress to the Grammy Awards on Sunday night and the subsequent massive spike in sales of her music.

As reported by the Daily Wire:

Her 2014 album "I Make the Static" was ranked 543,502 on Amazon [on Sunday night]. But when she woke up Monday morning, after attending the Grammys, all that had changed. Her "Static" album had soared to No. 1 -- an increase of 54,350,100 percent! In fact, the top six entries on Amazon's "movers and shakers" were all works by Villa.

Fittingly, the Fox News story captured in the screenshot was also number one in Apple's "Trending Stories."

In second trending position is a CNN story touting a Gallup poll that "Trump approval rating at new low."

So I ask again: What's wrong with this picture?

To any honest observer, it should be pretty apparent: Americans are voicing their support for Trump, not in response to questionable polls or more questionable CNN stories, but in the only way that really matters: with their wallets. A 54,350,100 percent increase in sales overnight for a performer who did nothing more than wear an allegedly pro-Trump dress to the decidedly anti-Trump Grammys says a lot more about American sentiment than a poorly sampled poll by a dying institution.

Trump’s election to the presidency shined a bright, unblockable light into the darkest corners of America's media and polling crisis because it came in spite of almost universal polling and subsequent reporting that a Trump win was a statistical impossibility. Clinton's victory, according to nearly every major poll and news outlet, was all but assured.

Apparently, nothing has changed. These antiquated institutions have learned nothing from their epic failures, and worse, they're working furiously to make sure Americans learn nothing from their epic failures. Pollsters are persisting in their claim to be America's voice, a claim loudly reinforced by CNN and the like, especially when it sounds damaging to Trump. Americans' money, however, says something entirely different, and though it is perfectly captured in this picture, it doesn't take a thousand words to say it. It only takes four: CNN is fake news.