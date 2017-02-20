Valor is too uncommon a commodity, and too precious a virtue, to be stolen by those who have not paid the high price for freedom. We recognize that some concerns over any appointee, especially the Supreme Court, are honest and legitimate.

Fourteen Medal of Honor recipients from the Vietnam War have signed a letter challenging and rebuking Connecticut’s pathetic Stolen Valor senator, Richard Blumenthal, for his hypocrisy on opposing Supreme Court nominee Neal Gorsuch. Their lengthy letter included this charge:

That’s some heavy artillery being brought to bear on a Democrat weasel who couldn’t be more deserving of being targeted. It’s a good sign to veterans everywhere when leaders such as these stand up to the military fraud that is routinely accepted by the Democrat party. Had Democrats had their way in 2004, we would have had a Stolen Valor fraud as president of this nation and commander of our armed forces. When John Kerry was exposed as a fraud by those who served with him, rather than consider that they might have made a mistake, the Democrat party and its complicit mainstream media went full out in an attempt to destroy the honorable men known as the Swift Boat Veterans who exposed Kerry. Luckily for America, the people believed the Swiftees and not those treacherous, lying Democrats and their media hit men, who kept right on supporting Stolen Valor fraud candidates like this “Dick” Blumenthal for high national office.

You, sir, are neither. If you ever had a sense of duty, if ever you respected the service and sacrifice of others, then please recognize your duty now:

Valor is too uncommon a commodity, and too precious a virtue, to be stolen by those who have not paid the high price for freedom. We recognize that some concerns over any appointee, especially the Supreme Court, are honest and legitimate. You, sir, are neither. If you ever had a sense of duty, if ever you respected the service and sacrifice of others, then please recognize your duty now: Sen. Blumenthal, "take your seat"!

The signatories:

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins, U.S. Army, Auburn, Ala. Retired Col. Don "Doc" Ballard, U.S. Army, Grain Valley, Mo. Retired Maj. Gen. Pat Brady, U.S. Army, New Braunfels, Texas Retired Col. Bruce Crandall, U.S. Army, Manchester, Wash. Retired Sgt. 1st Class Sammy Davis, U.S. Army, Freedom, Ind. Retired Col. Wesley Fox, U.S. Marine Corps, Peoria, Ill. Retired Col. Harold Fritz, U.S. Army, Peoria, Ill. Retired Maj. Gen. Jim Livingston, U.S. Marine Corps, Mount Pleasant, S.C. Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Bob Patterson, U.S. Army, Pace, Fla. Retired Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Stumpf, U.S. Army, Tomah, Wis. Retired Maj. James Taylor, U.S. Army, Trinity Center, Calif. Retired Lt. Mike Thornton, U.S. Navy, Dallas Retired Col. Leo Thorsness, U.S. Air Force, St. Augustine, Fla. Retired Col. Jay Vargas, U.S. Marine Corps, San Diego

The Democrat party has no sense of either hypocrisy or shame.