Trumphater Democrats losing the battle for hearts and minds

I was a teenager in the '60's and I was baffled by and conflicted about the Vietnam War. On the one hand I wanted to trust and support our political leaders but on the other hand I couldn't understand why our young men were dying on the other side of the planet. I was on the fence. The best thing to ever happen to the Left was the Vietnam War. It taught them how to organize, mobilize, protest and resist.

But the worst thing to ever happen to the Left also was the Vietnam War. They learned the wrong lesson. They thought that they stopped the war by protesting it. The truth is that they stopped the war by persuading fence sitters like me to jump down off of the fence and support them in stopping a carnage that was more visible than any war in history. Every time that I saw a protest on the news I was encouraged and hopeful that the War might be stopped. The protests gained support for the resistance. On November 8th I couldn't decide which candidate was worse so I didn't vote for either. I was on the fence. Now every time that I see a protest I recoil. Now I am solidly on Team Trump. I intend to vote for him in 2020. These protests are repelling fence sitters into jumping down on the other side of the fence. The Left must attract new supporters to come down on their side of the fence, not repel them onto the other side. In the '60's they opposed sending young men to die pointlessly (as they claimed). Today they oppose the results of an election. It's apples and oranges. Meanwhile, Soros is funding leftist efforts everywhere. He is waiting for the Right to overreact. He is waiting for the next Kent State. He needs martyrs. As long as the Right remains calm they will be victorious and Trump will be reelected. If the Right responds with violence they will lose my support. I hope that they will stay calm and allow the Left to continue to be repellent