Trump: The anti-globalization movement protesters forgot about

President Donald Trump recently tweeted the question, in reply to protests of his recent immigration policy: "Where was all the outrage from Democrats and the opposition party (the media) when our jobs were fleeing our country?" Mr. Trump appears to imply that the left and the protesters associated with the left, who are right now preoccupied with the refugee and immigration ban, did not stand up against globalization for many years. Indeed, not since the late 1990s and early 2000s has the left stood up to globalization. There was of course the famous Battle of Seattle, where protesters demonstrated against China entering the WTO. There were few protests taking place after 2004, and hardly any in the U.S. after that date. The 2009 G20 Summit in Pittsburgh, for instance, drew only 100-200 people. The anti-globalization movement was thereby supplanted in 2010 by the Occupy Movement, which had as its target Wall Street and the "excesses of finance," rather than China and globalization. This movement, according to globalization expert Naomi Klein, did not have to "hector" for a list of demands and didn't have a "list of soundbite-ready demands and media-ready spokespeople" to put forward their position.