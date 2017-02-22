Trump is not Hitler

During his last press conference Donald Trump became overly sensitive when asked a question about the accusations of anti-Semitism against him. But it is no wonder he has these feelings, considering the accusations. Liberals, Hollywood, and the mainstream media have crossed the line when they compare him and his administration to Nazis. After eleven Jewish community centers across the U.S. received phoned-in bomb threats President Trump stated on Tuesday, February 21st, "The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil." While his daughter, Ivanka, tweeted, “"We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers." It does not seem to matter to these leftists that Ivanka converted to Judaism after marrying her husband, an Orthodox Jew.

Maybe they need to be reminded about the Nazi regime and Hitler. Those claiming that Trump and Hitler are one in the same need a history lesson. Once the Nazis came into power in 1933 they persecuted homosexuals by dissolving their organizations and interning them in concentration camps. The Nazis were barbarians who slaughtered innocent women and children for no reason. Pregnant women were experimented on, treated as cattle, and newborns were cruelly killed. In 1940, Operation T4 killed over 100,000 disabled individuals, acting as a run-up to the Final Solution. During WW II, they mistreated prisoners of war, with over three million dying in their custody. Massacres of Allied POWs occurred regularly. But all this fades into insignificance compared to the Holocaust. Mein Kampf, full of anti-Semitic raging against the Jews, set the blueprint for the Final Solution, a plan to deliberately and systematically rid Europe of the Jewish people. Six million fell victim in the extermination camps. But five million others, including Gypsies and Slavs were also murdered. It would be almost laughable if it were not so sad that these denouncers of Trump are themselves hypocrites. Even liberal commentator Piers Morgan has had enough. He sarcastically said in a FOX interview, “I find this Hitler stuff with Donald Trump unbelievably offensive… Donald Trump to my knowledge has not murdered anybody. If you are not prepared in the liberal world to now say he is the new Hitler you yourself then become the Devil, and that is what happened to me.” Rabbi Marvin Hier, the dean at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, agrees and earlier in the year told the Daily Caller, “I think making that comparison detracts and takes away from the cruelty of Hitler… It shows a lack of sensitivity, a lack of rigorous logic, a lack of the ability to analogize properly, and it certainly detracts from the Holocaust.” Yet, the Trump denouncers never mention that Rabbi Hier had the honor to give an invocation at the 2017 inauguration. Roger Froikin, a journalist whose family members were victims of the Holocaust, told American Thinker, “Some of the Jews I speak with are scared to death that horrible things will once again happen to them. The main press does not help. The media has allowed this to happen. Listening to the pious speeches worldwide, one would conclude that the Holocaust was a universal tragedy that just happened, the result of German nationalism or nationalism in general, and a general disregard for human rights. The Holocaust was really about all those Europeans who participated, collaborated, and encouraged what happened, from Paris to Vienna, seeing little wrong with deporting and murdering Jews.” People such as myself would argue that the Left’s actions and tactics are more of a reminder. Their burning of automobiles and buildings, their extremist language, riots, beating up those they disagree with, conjures up memories of Kristallnacht, anti-Semitism, and the Nuremberg Laws. A Holocaust survivor wrote, “What reminds me more of Hitler than anything else isn’t Trump. It’s the destruction of freedom of speech on the college campuses -- the agendas fueled by the professors.” She makes a good point, since many teachers and professors have made statements similar to the NYU Professor Caplan: that Trump is “dangerous and a protoHitlerite.” Rape, murder, extermination are associated with the Nazis, not patriotism. In no way, shape, or form should “Donald Trump” and “Nazi” be mentioned in the same sentence. As Regie Hamm wrote about the comparisons, “Except for the armbands, the anti-Semitism, the pogroms, Kristallnacht and a mustachioed fascist leader out in front, they make a good case, right?” The author writes for American Thinker. She has done book reviews, author interviews, and has written a number of national security, political, and foreign policy articles.