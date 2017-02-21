We've got to keep our country safe. You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible.

There was, of course, no terrorist or refugee-related incident in Sweden on Friday, as Swedes have been helpfully pointing out since Trump's apparently unscripted remark. After mentioning the so-called incident, Trump went on to list a series of places in Europe where there have, in fact, been Islamist terrorist attacks over the last few years, but no such horrors have happened in Sweden.

Former Swedish Foreign Minister tweeted https://twitter.com/carlbildt/status/833219648044855296

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound.

But Bildt also later tweeted:

Last year there were app 50% more murders only in Orlando/Orange in Florida, where Trump spoke the other day, than in all of Sweden. Bad

Orlando...Orlando...that sounds familiar. Oh, yeah: Disney World. And this.

ORLANDO NIGHTCLUB MASSACRE Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more were wounded after a gunman opened fire and took hostages at a LGBT-friendly nightclub in Orlando on Sunday, June 12. And the gunman was Omar Mateen born in America to Afghan Muslim refugee parents. Afghanistan is a Muslim major majority country. http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/23/us/orlando-shooter-hostage-negotiator-call/ Omar Mateen, the gunman who killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June, repeatedly told a police hostage negotiator that he was a soldier of ISIS and that the United States had to stop its bombing in Syria and Iraq, according to a police transcript released Friday.

Oh, yeah – that Orlando.

Trump later clarified that he was referring to a report from Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

"He was talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general, and not referring to a specific incident," Sanders said.

On Friday night, the Fox News host Tucker Carlson presented a segment with the film-maker Ami Horowitz, who claims that the migrants Sweden has accepted are linked to crime.

"Sweden had its first terrorist Islamic attack not that long ago, so they're now getting a taste of what we've been seeing across Europe already," Horowitz claimed, without specifying what attack he was alluding to. "They oftentimes try to cover up some of these crimes."

Sweden suffered a suicide bombing by an Iraqi-born Swedish citizen in Stockholm in 2010, a year before civil wars began in Syria and Libya and unrest across the Middle East pushed millions of people to flee their homes, many into Europe. Crime rates in Sweden have changed little over the last 10 years, according to the 2016 Swedish Crime Survey.

Well, actually crime rates, especially sex assaults, have increased by 49%.

Meanwhile, crime in Malmo, Sweden has spiked; it is called Europe's rape capital. All of this has coincided with the arrival of new immigrants from Muslim countries, which Sweden has sought for diversity. Rape is rampant in Sweden. Recently a woman was kidnapped by two asylum seekers who raped her for a week . With around 6.000 reported rapes and many, many more unreported rapes, Sweden is one of the countries in the world with the highest rape rate per citizen.

Then there is this interesting fact: "Sweden and Denmark have highest number of sexual assaults in Europe[.]"

According to the Institute, the fact that "in 1975 the Swedish parliament unanimously decided to change the former homogenous Sweden into a multicultural county" was of relevance when discussing why the number of rapes had increased. It said: "Over the past 10 to 15 years, immigrants have mainly come [into Sweden] from Muslim countries such as Iraq, Syria and Somalia. Might this influx explain Sweden's rape explosion? "It is difficult to give a precise answer, because Swedish law forbids registration based on people's ancestry or religion. "One possible explanation is that, on average, people from the Middle East have a vastly different view of women and sex than Scandinavians have. "And despite the attempts by the Swedish establishment to convince that everyone setting foot on Swedish soil becomes exactly like those who have lived here for dozens of generations, facts point in an altogether different direction."

Back to another report on Fox News. http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/20/trump-may-have-been-unclear-but-sweden-experiencing-migrant-crime-wave.html

Trump may have been unclear, but Sweden experiencing a migrant crime wave Police investigator Peter Springare isn't likely to be among those mocking President Trump for his remarks about refugees in Sweden. Trump's comments during a Florida campaign rally on Saturday – which some took as a misstatement about a supposed terror attack – dovetail with what Springare has been seeing during a typical week in Orebro, Sweden. Five rapes, three assaults, a pair of extortions, blackmail, an attempted murder, violence against police and a robbery made up Springare's caseload for a five-day period earlier this month, according to a Feb. 3 Facebook post he wrote. The suspects were all from Muslim-majority countries – Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia and Turkey – save for one Swedish man nabbed in a drug-related case. "Mohammed, Mahmod, Ali, again and again," Springare wrote of those arrested. Springare, who was briefly investigated for possible hate crime incitement based on his post, managed to elucidate what Trump only hinted at during a Florida campaign speech – somewhat opaquely. ... Last month, the police chief for the southern Swedish city of Malmo issued a desperate plea for help curtailing a plague of attempted murders, beatings and rapes. About 32 percent of Malmo's occupants are migrants, although it is not clear what role migrants play in the crime wave. "We cannot do it on our own," Chief Stefan Sinteus wrote in an open letter about the "upward spiral of violence." And Sinteus is not merely dealing with typical crimes that any modern city would witness. Malmo had 52 hand grenade attacks in 2016 alone, a jump from 48 attacks in 2015, according to figures provided by the Swedish Police Authority. Nationwide, the terror threat level is at "elevated" and police believe at least 300 Swedish nationals have travelled to Syria and Iraq for jihadi training. On Feb. 11, a Swedish man and a Danish man were arrested in Turkey, suspected of plotting to carry out attacks in Europe. Tofik Saleh, a 38-year-old Swedish citizen of Iraqi origin, had been training with ISIS since 2014, officials said. On the same day Springare posted his screed, a Swedish court turned over to Belgium evidence – seized in Malmo – in connection with the 2016 Brussels terror attacks, prosecutors said. ... Sweden has taken in 650,000 asylum-seekers during the past 15 years – including 163,000 in 2015 alone, The Spectator reported. Of those refugees, 35,000 were unaccompanied children – or at least claimed to be. The children – mostly males from Afghanistan and Somalia – are only identified as minors by the age the applicant gives. The only time an applicant-provided age is rejected is if it's "obviously" untrue, though there's no clear definition of "obviously." The Spectator interviewed asylum-seekers who admitted to lying about their age to improve their chances of avoiding deportation.

Sweden is a vicious critic of Israel. Eight years ago, succumbing to pressure,

the country reluctantly admitted an Israeli star tennis player to play in a World Tennis Association match.

Sweden may be repeating some shameful behavior. Although the Swedes allowed Israelis to enter the country for the Davis Cup to be played in Malmo, their third largest city, they strictly limited attendance to the game to 300 spectators , claiming they couldn't guarantee security at the arena.

(PS: the Israeli defeated the Swedish player.)

Does this answer your questions, Foreign Minister Bildt? If not, I'm talking to you, Sweden and all those alt left "resisters" and even garden-variety liberals: all of you inhabiting some alt universe where Trump as evil while his supporters are crazed, bigoted, and oh yes, irredeemably deplorable, but you, the sanctimonious, self-righteous critics, are so perfect you don't have to be redeemed and are non-un-deplorable – get over yourselves. You are totally wrong, totally delusional.

Study fact facts.