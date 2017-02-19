It was an unplanned moment that caught the Secret Service detail by surprise yesterday, when President Trump invited a man from the crowd to join him onstage and speak to the crowd. He had seen the man interviewed on television prior to leaving Air Force One, and knew him to be a supporter whose views he wanted to amplify. He had told Griff Jenkins of Fox News that he had arrived at the rally at 4 AM to support the president.

It was pure Trump: spontaneous, energetic, and just a little bit risky. The president went with his gut instinct about his admirer.