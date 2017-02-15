Trump as Hercules: Clean out the Augean Stables

The orchestrated ouster of Gen. Flynn, and Trump's acquiescence to it, is just one more bit of proof that a shadow government exists and is hard at work doing evil deeds: taking out anyone they oppose via personal destruction. These traitors within our government bureaucracy are willing to expose current intelligence techniques, illegally used to wiretap a private citizen, in order to bring down a member of the Trump administration. They will not stop at one. They are emboldened by their success at taking out Flynn and will only set their sights on their next target. Obama loyalists who remain in positions of power have literally transformed America into something unrecognizable. The will of the people be damned. The two must-read articles of the week are by Eli Lake and Paul Sperry. Both explain what has transpired. Obama and his league of Alinskyite agitators are ready at the call of a tweet, Facebook, or Instagram post to show up and protest, scream, yell or riot. No understanding of the issue at hand necessary. Many are paid by groups funded by George Soros. Few, if any, of the mob scenes of late have been spontaneous.

Protest a Trump nominee for the Supreme Court? No need to know his name or qualifications; signs will be provided upon arrival. Protest the deportation of illegal immigrant criminals? Scream that families are being torn apart. That the deportees may be racists or murderers is of no concern. What is good for the country is of no interest to these people. They are bent on doing anything and everything to weaken, harm and eventually destroy the Trump presidency. They give no thought to the potential consequences of their mind-numbed quest to undo Trump. Trump was elected to "drain the swamp" - literally. The Washington DC establishment, a conglomeration of both parties, is a swamp, a morass of corruption, abuse of power, and ignorance of and contempt for most of the people outside of the Beltway they inhabit. One would think that the election of Trump would have been a wake-up call but it was not. For the Left, it was a thoroughly unexpected outcome and they have reacted so hysterically, so viciously, their tactics are bound to be deleterious to their party. Sen. Schumer has become downright satanic. For the Republican establishment, their shock at his victory has left them floundering like fish out of water. Many of them cannot bring themselves to get behind the elected President so they find themselves in alignment with the disoriented, despicable Left. McConnell, Cornyn, Graham, Blunt, etc. want to investigate Flynn? Not the leakers of transcripts of a private citizen? Every Republican who gets on board with that plan should be voted out of office. They still have not grasped why Trump won. People really do want the swamp drained, the stables cleaned. Hercules was ordered by Eurystheus to clean out the stables of King Augeas, an impossible task since the king owned thousands of animals that lived in them. Hercules offered to do the job in one day if the king would give him one tenth of his herds. Believing that to be impossible, Augeas agreed. Hercules redirected two rivers to flow through the fetid stables and flushed them clean. Trump needs to get up to the task of Hercules. He has got to identify and dispose of the Obama radicals left over in the DOJ and State Department. If only he could do it by diverting a river, not the Potomac but the Mississippi. It's going to take a really powerful river of single-minded dedication to the Constitution and to the people who elected him for him to succeed.