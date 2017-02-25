Don't waste your money sending your children to Trinity Washington University in Washington, D.C. The president of the college, Patricia McGuire, does not know the difference between illegal aliens and legal immigrants. Or, like the Opposition Party, consisting of the Democrats and the mainstream media, she purposely uses the word "immigration" to encompass both legal and illegal immigration to create the impression that there are no differences between legal immigrants and illegal aliens.

As the only women's college in Washington DC, Trinity believes in empowering women. We believe in shattering glass ceilings.

Kellyanne Conway is a graduate of Trinity and the George Washington University Law School, a top ranked law school. She was an accomplished pollster before she ran President Trump's winning campaign for the presidency. She is the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign. She is a counselor to the president. A rational person would think that Trinity president McGuire would be proud of Ms. Conway for her accomplishments. She is a prime example of Trinity's educational purpose of graduating empowered women who shatter glass ceilings.

But McGuire recently wrote:

Presidential Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trinity Class of 1989, has played a large role in facilitating the manipulation of facts and encouraging the grave injustice being perpetrated by the Trump Administration's war on immigrants among many other issues[.]

Maybe McGuire can explain what grave injustice has been done to legal immigrants. As for illegal aliens, only the Opposition Party believes that enforcing the law is a grave injustice against illegal aliens.

If McGuire is serious about looking for "grave injustice" connected to illegal immigration, she can look at the Americans who have been killed, raped, and robbed by illegal immigrants. For example, she could look at Kate Steinle.

Trinity has a proud tradition of being the first Catholic liberal arts college in the USA for women. Nancy Pelosi is a Trinity graduate. I have not found any criticism of Pelosi by McGuire. McGuire's unwarranted cheap-shot attack on Kellyanne Conway shows that McGuire does not attack liberal-progressive women who shatter glass ceilings; she attacks Kellyanne Conway, a conservative woman who shattered glass ceilings.