This article by Neil McCabe at Breitbart explains how much power the Democrats handed over to the Secretary of Health and Human Services to create Obamacare. All that power is now in the hands of President Trump’s appointee, Tom Price.

The Democrats have lived by the Administrative State , and now they will die by it. Their stance of “Resist” just means they have no power at all. The era of kowtowing to their liberal agenda by bi-partisan Republican rule is over. President Trump’s new Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, will be providing a demonstration of how it is done.

Democrats were especially tough on Price, whose nomination breaks a Republican pattern, honored in the main even by President Ronald Reagan, of appointing liberal-leaning individuals to lead culturally liberal departments, such as Labor, Education, Housing and Urban Development, and the Environmental Protection Agency. It is not a coincidence that these, with the exception of Dr. Ben Carson at HUD, are the confirmation battles that the Democrats take the most seriously.

There’s a lot of noise about the number of President Trump’s popular vote. His popular mandate translated into electoral power isn’t just measured in the 30 states that voted for him, it is measured in the 34 states that elected a total of 52 Republican Senators.

Harry Reid, the dirty fighter, provided Trump with a power tool in allowing simple majority votes. Since World War II, only Eisenhower, Reagan and George W. Bush had a Republican Senate, and none of them tried to use that power to appoint conservatives. (To be fair to Eisenhower, some of these Big Government departments didn’t even exist in his day.)

Trump has broken the Republican mold with his Cabinet nominees. Turns out, Republican politicians for decades acted like Democrats owned Health, Education, Housing and the EPA and appointed liberals to head those cabinets.

In the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, the word ‘secretary’ appears more than 3,000 times, which speaks to the enormous independent authority the bill’s authors vested with the head of HHS. Because of this power, Price has the ability to significantly reshape health care regulation and delivery without an act of Congress.

As the Breitbart article explains: