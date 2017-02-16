Organizers are asking illegals and their sympathizers not to attend work, shop at stores, or send their children to schools. We are meant to feel the impact of illegal immigrants and how much they are needed.

Today is supposed to be an organized boycott called "a day without immigrants" – "immigrants" being the replacement word for "undocumented immigrants," "undocumented immigrants" being the replacement phrase for "illegal immigrants," and "illegal immigrants" being the replacement phrase for "illegal aliens."

They assert:

To the President: without us and our contribution this country is paralyzed!!! We might lose a day of work but we will win much more.

A number of restaurants are planning to close, including some of those owned by Chef Jose Andres, who has his own legal dispute with President Trump. Chef Andres says:

We want to show America what may happen if we disappear[.] ... We have a new form of slavery. We let them [illegals] come in and work on the farms, working underpaid long hours[.]

There are a number of things I don't understand about this boycott.

1) Organizers are calling for a boycott of schools. We, taxpayers, pay for the education of illegal children. If they were to boycott school every day, we would save a lot of money.

2) Are organizers also calling for a boycott of free health care?

3) Will illegal aliens who are drunk drivers stay sober to honor their boycott day?

4) If they aren't working, and they aren't going to school, and they aren't spending money, just what is it they are doing today? If we were to take this "boycott" seriously, millions of illegal aliens would be hiding in their apartments, locking themselves away from society...which might not be such a bad thing. See #3 above.

5) Will illegals who are part of drug cartels force customers to "buy American" during this day?

6) Will automated phone menus allow one to reach an English-speaking person by pressing any number on our phone keypads during this day?

7) Will Telemundo be broadcasting in English today?

8) If "a day without immigrants" is successful, could it be extended another day, and then another day and another day after that?

How are you going to celebrate "a day without immigrants"? Do you think there's a holiday-appropriate card you can get for your loved one at your local drugstore, and if so, what would it say?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.