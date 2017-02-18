Three cheers for Ivanka

I don't want to shake the hand of anyone who refuses to buy Ivanka Trump's brand. I feel he wouldn't understand that a handshake is a handshake, and he might blame my hand for the fraying of the cuff, the irritation of the cufflink, or the location of the stars in the heavens. Blame is a spiteful thing. To blame Ivanka's clothes for her father's politics is to read the text of the world backwards and find destiny in prejudice.

Ivanka's perfume is still the best selling on Amazon. That just shows that politically driven liberals are weak and can't ruin what they erroneously want to ruin. Thus, they couldn't get that dishonest, self-centered, catty Hillary elected as president. The way to stop progressives is to stop them at their own bigoted game. Liberals pretend they are anti-materialistic, but it is all about money and twisted principles. Not to buy Ivanka's products because she is a Trump shows a prejudice that is Klan-like. Liberals call the Trumps Nazis, but they are actually old-fashioned liberals – the accepting, loving kind, not the modern haters. I never saw Trump cremate a Jew. He has many Jews in his family. Barack Obama, on the other hand, has endangered the Jews through Iran. He has reduced the income of black families. The liberals of today are the fascist redneck bikers of yesterday. They confuse a clothing line with a prejudiced philosophy and don't have the brains to see that a pair of shoes is not a kick in the ass by a liberal donkey. Yay for Ivanka. Shame on the liberals who perform a hate crime by not buying her products.