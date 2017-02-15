The Target on Steve Bannon's Back

The ink on National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's resignation letter wasn't even dry when former Obama Chief Strategist David Axelrod announced the Left's new target. Speaking with CNN's Don Lemon Monday night, Axelrod essentially told the host that President Trump's Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is next on the hit list. After speaking of Flynn with Lemon, Axelrod suddenly and unexpectedly shifted to Bannon. From Daily Caller(Video), Axelrod said:

"You know a name that we haven’t heard mentioned tonight in all of these discussions, the name of Steve Bannon, who has taken a role on national security, that is highly unusual for a person in his position." Two weeks ago, Axelrod defended himself when President Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, brought up the fact that Axelrod himself sat in on national security committee meetings during Obama's presidency. In a CNN op-ed, Axelrod minimized his involvement, insisting that he "did not speak or participate" during meetings. Axelrod wrote that he "sat on the sidelines as a silent observer" in order to gain an understanding of the issues and the processes by which the president would make critical decisions. Axelrod also stated he was barred from highly sensitive meetings, unlike Mr. Bannon. As Obama's master spin-meister, anything Axelrod says should be taken with enough grains of salt ... to fill an ocean. But if true, and he really did merely sit in observation at meetings, so what? Axelrod was as much a de facto president as Valerie Jarrett was during Obama's first term. It's highly unlikely he was not consulted on most foreign policy decisions, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, whether he attended classified meetings or not. In fact, Obama and Axelrod are so close the latter slobbered all over his former boss in a post-election interview last December. "I would be remiss if I didn't tell you that I love you man, and I'm so...(breaks off). “Love you back brother," Obama responded. President Trump's historic win has brought out the long knives from.Axelrod and other Alinskyites, working feverishly to destroy President Trump. Born to a far-left radical mother and trained by Chicago communists, Axelrod has CNN as his own private propaganda machine and he's making the most of it. During the Lemon interview Axelrod repeated the Left’s latest talking point "what did the President know and when did he know it?" It's the same question the boot-licking propagandists in the media refused to pummel Obama with, when it came to Benghazi and Operation Fast and Furious.