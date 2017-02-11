The second civil war is coming

Wars begin when, in a major crisis, no peaceful solution can be found. We are at or near that point. The political left considers us irremediably evil and dangerous. Thusly do they justify engaging in violence, sending their version of "Brown Shirts" onto college campuses to prevent our side from even speaking. It's Kristallnacht 2017.

Their ministries of propaganda (otherwise known as the mainstream news media) are working full steam ahead, vilifying us and lying about every action President Trump takes. Their armies of lawyers are clearly intending to clog up the courts with so many lawsuits and other legal tactics as to paralyze the Trump administration from achieving anything. The left will yield nothing, not so much as an inch of ground, without political bloodshed. They will jam the airports and block the highways and other choke points of our infrastructure, with as many protesters as Soros's money can buy. And he can afford hundreds of thousands of them. Why? Why is the left not satisfied to peacefully oppose us? Why have leftists declared all-out political war? It is because they must. The social left has suddenly and unexpectedly found itself at death's door, the door of permanent and irreversible loss of political power. Their worst nightmare is that a year from now, Trump's policies will have improved the economy – so much so that a large majority of Americans will be grateful to him and to the Republican Congress. Whatever is good for America is now bad for the Democrats – not merely bad, but politically fatal. The left will be permanently discredited, out of power, and cut off from the billions upon billions of dollars they now wallow in at our expense. People kill for that kind of power and money. This is existential warfare. It has just begun. Do not waver.