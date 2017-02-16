The moronic madness of 'Moral Mondays'
For liberals, attempting to claim the moral high ground is like a community organizer winning the Nobel Peace Prize (or getting elected President of the United States): it only happens with willful suspension of reason and facts—which means it happens a lot in liberal circles. The most recent case in point is the “Moral Monday” movement that is active in a handful of states across the U.S. (mostly the South).
For evidence of the corrupt morality that exists in this movement, you need to know nothing more than Moral Mondays were started by the NAACP. First in North Carolina, later in South Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, and New Mexico, Moral Mondays are a sad attempt to sway politicians and the public toward the perverse agenda of liberals. These attempts are usually through acts of civil dimwittedness—I mean disobedience—involving such things as protesting at state capitals, disrupting legislative sessions, and staging sit-ins.
Also telling about the Moral Monday movement is that it gained national prominence while protesting North Carolina’s common-sense bathroom law. Only a modern liberal would predicate his moral outrage upon a cause that runs contrary to biology (and morality) that a five year-old can understand, and that is championed by an unrepentant registered sex offender.
Because the moral demands of liberalism are few and malleable, any movement born of liberalism will have a corrupt morality. For further evidence of this, the Moral Monday protestors are able to declare that it is “morally repugnant” that people are dying because “they don’t have access to health care,” while at the same time calling for taxpayer-funded (“free” in the fantasyland of liberalism) “health care” that will allow them to kill their unborn children.
Can’t you just imagine some obscenely tattooed, belly-pierced, scantily-clad, braless feminazi screaming: “My mother died because she had no health care! Now give me my free healthcare so I can go to the clinic and kill my daughter!” Liberals at the Moral Monday marches refer to the genocide of abortion as “Reproductive Justice.” Excluding the unborn from “the universe of moral obligation” allows self-described “guardians of morality” to foolishly champion a supposed moral cause that not only excludes, but is violently hostile toward, the most innocent and vulnerable among us.
In addition to much other nonsense, Georgia’s Moral Monday (2014) website decried that the state “promoted bigotry [directed] towards the LGBTQ community.” No evidence is offered. We can only suppose that such “bigotry” is the result of Georgia legally defining marriage as a union of one man and one woman. Only a modern liberal can take an institution that has existed across cultures for thousands of years (from “the beginning” according to a Christian worldview) and deem it “bigoted.”
The most tragic aspect of this moronic moral movement is that many so-called “pastors” are at the forefront. The (Ir)reverend Raphael Warnock, pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor, has been a large part of the Moral Monday protests in Georgia. The (Ir)reverend William Barber II is the leader of Moral Mondays in North Carolina and is widely considered the leader of the movement at large. (He’s also—surprise!—president of North Carolina’s chapter of the NAACP.)
How tragic is it that such supposed “men of God” have aligned themselves with a political party that boos the inclusion of God in its platform and has devoted itself to support of killing children in the womb (millions of whom are black children), a perverse re-definition of marriage, removing prayer, the Commandments, and the Bible from the public arena, and supports the gross sexual immorality of the homosexual agenda?
Of course, as we’ve seen with most organized groups of liberals lately, the election of Donald Trump has brought further rounds of protests from the Moral Monday marchers. With Barber leading the way, the largest “Moral March” yet took place in Raleigh, N.C. last Saturday (2/11/17). Portraying Trump’s election “as a right-wing response to recent expansions of equality and justice,” Barber used the biblical account of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego (who refused to bow down to King Nebuchadnezzar’s golden idol) to implore his fellow protestors to “stay strong.”
Having recently used the story of Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah (their Hebrew names) myself to make a moral point, I know well that “Reverend” Barber has it quite wrong. The biblical account of Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego recorded in the book of Daniel are great examples of a faith that runs counter to the culture—even the legal code of the culture, and even when it means facing the harshest of consequences.
Like a modern-day Nebuchadnezzar, for the last several years, it has been the vengeance-minded left—with its literal lust-driven desire to redefine marriage, kill children in the womb, and the like—that has sought to use the law to punish those with whom they disagree. Because of their' refusal to bow down to the perverse sexual agenda of the modern left, all across the U.S., a wide variety of Americans have faced a wide array of harsh consequences, including fines, the loss of their jobs, the loss of their businesses, the loss of television shows, and so on.
As we all should know well by now, this is what liberalism does. This is what happens when liberals are in power. (Which is one of the big reasons why Donald Trump is now president of the United States.) There seems to be no end to their perversion. Whether sex, marriage, the family, the unborn, gender, education, the military, immigration, spending, and the like, on virtually every issue debated today, liberals are on the wrong side of the truth. Thus, today's liberals can be trusted with almost nothing, and certainly nothing deemed “moral.”
Trevor Grant Thomas is the author of The Miracle and Magnificence of America;
