Article 33 of Mexico’s constitution establishes the right of the president to detain and deport “any foreigner” and prohibits foreigners from participating “in any way” in the political affairs of the country.

During my work days in Mexico, many of my Mexican friends would joke with me about "el 33" or Article 33 of the Mexican Constitution. It goes like this :

So my Mexican friends and business colleagues would jokingly hint at throwing "el 33" at me whenever I had something critical to say about the Mexican political class. It was an ongoing thing and lots of fun.

Over the last few days, Sr. Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador, known south of the border as AMLO, was campaigning in Los Angeles and criticizing President Trump. This is from Reuters:

Calling California "a refuge and blessing for immigrants," Lopez Obrador declared "Long live California" as hundreds of supporters at Plaza Olvera cheered. "When they want to build a wall to segregate populations, or when the word 'foreigner' is used to insult, denigrate and discriminate against our fellow human beings, it goes against humanity, it goes against intelligence and against history," the veteran politician added. His visit to Los Angeles came as thousands of people took to the streets in cities across Mexico to protest against Trump. Three weeks into his administration, Trump has vowed to move ahead with construction of a wall on the border, repeatedly insisting that Mexico would pay for it, while also signaling a new push to deport millions of unauthorized immigrants out of the United States. "If the Mexican government does not put before the United Nations in the coming days a complaint about the violation of human rights, then we will do it ourselves," Lopez Obrador said. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Trump have been at loggerheads over the stance Trump first took against Mexico while campaigning for the U.S. presidency last year.

This is wrong in so many ways.

First, it is a slap at the U.S., not to President Trump. Where are the Democrats who keep screaming about Russia messing with our elections?

Second, where is the governor of California calling on AMLO to stop it and go home? More to the point, is California that far gone that no one objects to a foreigner criticizing a U.S. president on our soil?

Third, someone should remind AMLO that Mexico's treatment of Central Americans and other illegal immigrants has already come under investigation.

It is outrageous to have a man running for president in Mexico flying to the U.S. and sticking himself in our politics.

President Trump should call on Sr. AMLO, and his supporters, to go home!

