The Hypocrisy of Ben Rhodes

Besides the Department of Justice, the Central Intelligence Agency, and perhaps former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn himself, the latest name to emerge in the spreading swamp of connivers who did Flynn in this week is none other than the Obama administration's former National Security Council Deputy Advisor for Strategic Communications, Ben Rhodes. According to a report in the Washington Free Beacon, Flynn's resignation:

..."is the culmination of a secret, months-long campaign by former Obama administration confidantes to handicap President Donald Trump's national security apparatus and preserve the nuclear deal with Iran, according to multiple sources in and out of the White House who described to the Washington Free Beacon a behind-the-scenes effort by these officials to plant a series of damaging stories about Flynn in the national media. The effort, said to include former Obama administration adviser Ben Rhodes..." The Beacon goes on to discuss Rhodes' interest in preserving the atrocious Iran Deal fiasco as part of the Obama legacy. But what stands out here is the colossal irony of Rhodes, a creative writing major in college who served as Obama's "mind meld" to have a role in attacking Flynn for the awful act of ... dialogue, this time with the Russians. As the intellectual author of the Iran Deal with the country's oppressive mullahs, and the brains behind the Obama's administration's no-strings-attached apertura, or opening, to Cuba, Rhodes' attack on Flynn stands out for its duplicity. Both fiascos involved years of behind the scenes "dialogue" with gamy dictatorships to achieve their failed results. And all of these acts were justified by the Obama administration as part of the importance of "dialogue." Now Flynn gets done in for just such an effort to dialogue with the Russians and suddenly, it's treason. Glenn Greenwald has pointed out that Democrats have made it an ugly "narrative" (Rhodes' specialty) to accuse anyone who speaks with the Russians as a Kremlin agent, and he cited the hypocrisy of Bill Clinton's still-unexplained visit to Moscow during his student days. The left and its media minions, led by Rhodes, have seized on the idea of talking with the Russians as somehow dangerous, treasonous, and absolutely beyond the pale. It's the height of hypocrisy that Rhodes, Mister Dialogue himself, to now take to plotting political ruin for anyone caught in 'dialogue' with the Russians. Apparently, dialogue with America's enemies and rivals is only acceptable ... if Rhodes does it.