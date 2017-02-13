Of course, I didn't miss much. Awards shows of any kind are boring exercises in self-congratulatory narcissism, with a bunch of left wing "artists" convinced of their own brilliance and political insight, ranting about this or that - usually Trump or some environmental issue.

Darn. I missed the Grammy Awards show last night. I had it on my calendar but my dog ate it.

But a singer known as Princess Joy Villa shocked the red carpet crowd prior to the show when she showed up in a dress emblazoned with Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself. 😍✨🎶 thank you to all of my supporter… https://t.co/08AGXxG5zy pic.twitter.com/S286YuONhE — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) February 13, 2017

Oh my. You could almost hear liberal heads exploding.

Hollywood Reporter:

Scandalous dresses on the Grammys red carpet aren’t what they used to be. It wasn't deep cleavage or a thigh-high leg slit that had tongues wagging about singer Joyce Villa on Sunday night. It was her red, white and blue gown emblazoned with “Make America Great Again” in front, and “Trump” across the train. It’s a controversial statement coming from an artist in an industry that’s largely in opposition to the new president’s social policies, not to mention from a woman who identifies as bi-racial. The singer-songwriter, who goes by the name Princess Joy Villa, teased the ensemble on Instagram with a photo of a heart-shaped clutch and a caption stating, “My whole artistic platform is about LOVE. I couldn’t be where I am today without the love and tenderness of those beautiful supporters and friends around me.” Villa went on to say, ”I hope you enjoy tonight’s #grammyawards2017 and remember to forget your problems and focus on the future! You are infinite and beautiful and no one can stop you but you. So go out and celebrate yourself as a winner no matter what, together with those you adore.” Villa wore a white cape to cover her gown, before making the big reveal on the red carpet. Villa has a history of wearing polarizing outfits to the Grammys, including last year, when she wore a cage-like ensemble. In 2015, her revealing look consisted of orange construction fencing, designed by Andre Soriano (who also designed the Trump dress).

So she probably isn't a Trump fanatic, and wore a dress sure to go viral on social media. Her social media comments suggest some irony in using Trump's campaign slogan. Still, she could not have been unaware of the physical danger she was putting herself in by wearing a dress that expressed pro-Trump sentiments.

It's a nice dress but I'm probably not the only fuddy duddy who thinks all that lettering ruined it. But Villa was not making a fashion statement. She probably wasn't making a political statement either way as much as she was seeking to stand out in a crowd of women who vied with each other to see how, well...unladylike they could dress.