The Democrat Front Runners

Somehow the United States has to learn to relax. We just finished the long and jangling roller coaster ride of the 2016 presidential election and the media is already fulminating about the 2020 matchup with Trump. Yet with nothing better to do while it's snowing a blizzard outside in upstate New York let me give you my two cents about the current (according to the New York Post) Democrat front runners: Left to right Mark Cuban, Andrew Cuomo, and Elizabeth Warren. Cuban hasn't a chance because Americans don't like candidates with a prognathic jaw who lead with their chin. Cuomo is a loser because he has the personality of a rodent dragging a slice of pizza along a subway platform, and Warren's out because voters will recognize her as one of those social-worker types who couldn't organize a family between two rabbits and besides, she's forever stuck with the nickname Fauxahontas and ten to one Trump would mock her with a whoo, whoo, whoo war dance on the stage at the debates.

So not a lot there. Maybe if they can get enough fluids into her the Democrats could run Hillary again? Richard F. Miniter is the author of The Things I Want Most, Random House, BDD See it Here. He lives and writes in the colonial era hamlet of Stone Ridge, New York, blogs here and can also be reached at miniterhome@gmail.com