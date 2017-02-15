Obama supports the demonstrations against President Trump and supports the efforts of "Organizing for Action," a 501(c)(4) entity to attack the Trump presidency. Sperry reported :

On February 11, 2017, Paul Sperry, of the New York Post, reported on Barack Obama's plans to continue his efforts to fundamentally transform our country.

... OFA activists helped organize anti-Trump marches across US cities, some of which turned into riots. After Trump issued a temporary ban on immigration from seven terror-prone Muslim nations, the demonstrators jammed airports, chanting: "No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all!" Run by old Obama aides and campaign workers, federal tax records show "nonpartisan" OFA marshals 32,525 volunteers nationwide. Registered as a 501(c)(4), it doesn't have to disclose its donors, but they've been generous. OFA has raised more than $40 million in contributions and grants since evolving from Obama's campaign organization Obama for America in 2013. OFA, in IRS filings, says it trains young activists to develop "organizing skills." Armed with Obama's 2012 campaign database, OFA plans to get out the vote for Democratic candidates it's grooming to win back Congress and erect a wall of resistance to Trump at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue. It will be aided in that effort by the Obama Foundation, run by Obama's former political director, and the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, launched last month by Obama pal Eric Holder to end what he and Obama call GOP "gerrymandering" of congressional districts. Obama will be overseeing it all from a shadow White House located within two miles of Trump. It features a mansion, which he's fortifying with construction of a tall brick perimeter, and a nearby taxpayer-funded office with his own chief of staff and press secretary. Michelle Obama will also open an office there, along with the Obama Foundation.

Obama is not content to act as traditional former presidents, such as both presidents Bush, to retire and not comment on the conduct of the current president.

He is actively engaged to oppose the policies of President Trump. The civility during the inauguration was all for show.

There is a political civil war in progress. The Opposition Party of the Democrats/MSM does not accept Trump as the legitimate president. It opposes his Cabinet appointees on party lines and criticizes every move he makes. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer has announced that the Democrats will oppose Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch by demanding sixty (60) votes to confirm.

The Hollywood/Entertainment wing of the Opposition Party viciously attacks Trump as Nazi, as Hitler, at every opportunity. It viciously attacked Kelly Conway, the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign, in the sick, demented "Fatal Attraction" skit of Saturday Night Live. Imagine running such sick skits against a liberal woman.

The Opposition Party smells blood because Trump fired General Flynn and failed to support him. Schumer is calling for an independent prosecutor to do a criminal investigation of Flynn. The Democrats want to derail Trump's agenda by tying him up with the "Russia" issue.

The Office of Government Ethics (OGE) recommended discipline of Kellyanne Conway over her innocent remark about buying Ivanka Trump's clothing.

Obama did not fire Hillary for using an unsecured email server, nor counseled her, nor did any Democrats call for an independent prosecutor when the FBI's James Comey found that Hillary did not have "intent" to violate the laws. But Conway and Flynn, who clearly had no intent to violate any laws, are attacked by the Opposition Party, and with little support from Republicans. In fact, Republican Jason Chaffetz referred the Conway matter to the OGE.

The Republicans and Trump had better realize quickly that the Opposition Party is out to destroy the Trump presidency. Trump should have supported a loyalist like General Flynn. Hopefully he will support Conway and tell the OGE to investigate Hillary.