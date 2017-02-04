New York Post:

Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, claimed that he founded a student group called Fascism Forever Club to tweak lefties at his elite high school, according to a report.

The 49-year-old conservative Republican tapped to succeed the late Antonin Scalia made the claim as a freshman at the Jesuit all-boys Georgetown Preparatory School near Washington, DC, the Daily Mail reported.

He served as president of the group until he graduated in 1985, according to his yearbook, the paper reported.

"In political circles, our tireless President Gorsuch's 'Fascism Forever Club' happily jerked its knees against the increasingly 'left-wing' tendencies of the faculty," said the yearbook.

But a Jesuit publication, America magazine, said the club never existed.

It was "a total joke," said Steve Ochs, a history teacher at Georgetown Prep who was the student government advisor during Mr. Gorsuch's junior and senior years at the school, told the publication.

"There was no club at a Jesuit school about young fascists," added.. "The students would create fictitious clubs; they would have fictitious activities. They were all inside jokes on their senior pages."

Gorsuch – the youngest Supreme Court nominee since 43-year-old Clarence Thomas in 1991 – is seen in a yearbook photo reading William F. Buckley's 1959 conservative tome "Up from Liberalism."

He listed other school activities as "President of the Yard, Student Government" and president of the "Committee to reform The Beast" – and branded himself a "Lousy Spanish Student."

In another photo, he leans over a railing – tie undone – as he sticks his tongue out at the camera.

Among the alumni of the prestigious Georgetown Prep are Sen. Chris Dodd, several congressmen and members of the Kennedy clan.

"We are proud to have a son of Georgetown Preparatory School, a Catholic, Jesuit school founded the same year the United States Supreme Court was established, nominated to the nation's highest court. All of us at Prep send our prayers and best wishes," the school's president, the Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, said on the school website.