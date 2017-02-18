One of the classic leftist media tricks is back. This one is among my favorites because it relies on the stupidity of the readers, and obviously this outlet knows its audience.

State Senator Carlos Uresti had a bad day on Thursday, when the FBI and IRS raided his law office in San Antonio, confiscating documents and other stuff. According to the San Antonio Express-News , the raid was in connection to a now-bankrupt fracking sand company that has been accused of fraud. Uresti provided legal services for FourWinds Logistics, held a one percent stake in the company, and helped recruit investors. The company went under in 2015 and has been accused of defrauding investors—three FourWinds officials have already been charged in connection with a scheme to defraud investors, and pleaded guilty to a felony charge, though they have yet to be sentenced. The Express-News reported on the scheme back in August , finding that the company's CEO blew investor money on himself, and that one investor recruited by Uresti lost $900,000. No arrests were made during the raid. "Today, FBI agents are in my office, reviewing our documents as part of their broad investigation of the FourWinds matter," Uresti said in a prepared statement on Thursday, according to the Express-News. "I have instructed my staff to fully cooperate with the federal investigators. I will help them in whatever way I can."

Let's all play "Guess the political party"!

A Texas correspondent sends in this classic example:

From Texas Monthly's daily news summary:

