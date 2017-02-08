Study finds 92% of left-wing activists arrested by police live with their parents
The infantile nature of much left-wing activism has been confirmed by a study from the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, as reported by the mass-circulation Bild newspaper in Germany, picked up in English by the U.K. Daily Mail.
The vast majority of left-wing protesters arrested on suspicion of politically-fuelled offences in Berlin are young men who live with their parents, a new report found.
The figures, which were published in daily newspaper Bild revealed that 873 suspects were investigated by authorities between 2003 and 2013.
Of these 84 per cent were men, and 72 per cent were aged between 18 and 29. ...
The figures published in the Berlin newspaper said of the offences committed against a person, in four out of five cases the victims were police officers.
In 15 per cent of these cases, the victims were right wing activists.
The original German-language headline in Bild is quite insulting:
"92 Prozent der Linksradikalen wohnen noch bei Mutti"
"92 percent of left wing radicals still live with mommy"
Young adults living with their mommies tend to have reduced opportunities for sexual gratification, which may have something to do with the anger levels found among lefties. Then there is the humiliation of being unable to support oneself, to launch a life separate from that of childhood. Rather than admit failure, it is much easier to project personal inadequacies onto some impersonal "system" that is then blamed for the misery of dependence and stultified adulthood.
Hat tip: David Paulin
The infantile nature of much left-wing activism has been confirmed by a study from the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, as reported by the mass-circulation Bild newspaper in Germany, picked up in English by the U.K. Daily Mail.
The vast majority of left-wing protesters arrested on suspicion of politically-fuelled offences in Berlin are young men who live with their parents, a new report found.
The figures, which were published in daily newspaper Bild revealed that 873 suspects were investigated by authorities between 2003 and 2013.
Of these 84 per cent were men, and 72 per cent were aged between 18 and 29. ...
The figures published in the Berlin newspaper said of the offences committed against a person, in four out of five cases the victims were police officers.
In 15 per cent of these cases, the victims were right wing activists.
The original German-language headline in Bild is quite insulting:
"92 Prozent der Linksradikalen wohnen noch bei Mutti"
"92 percent of left wing radicals still live with mommy"
Young adults living with their mommies tend to have reduced opportunities for sexual gratification, which may have something to do with the anger levels found among lefties. Then there is the humiliation of being unable to support oneself, to launch a life separate from that of childhood. Rather than admit failure, it is much easier to project personal inadequacies onto some impersonal "system" that is then blamed for the misery of dependence and stultified adulthood.
Hat tip: David Paulin