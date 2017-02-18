Shepard Smith, a Fox News anchor, whose job is to report the news, instead went off, unhinged, attacking President Trump because Trump criticized CNN reporter Jim Acosta. Evidently, the news media boys believe they can attack Trump, but when Trump responds, then it is an attack on the First Amendment. They cannot handle being criticized.

It's crazy what we're watching every day. It's absolutely crazy. He keeps repeating ridiculous throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia as [if] we're some kind of fools for asking a question. Really? Your opposition was hacked, and the Russians were responsible for it, and your people were on the phone with Russia on the same day it was happening, and we're fools for asking the questions?

Evidently, Smith does not understand or care that WikiLeaks released emails from John Podesta that document that Hillary sold access to the State Department and that Obama knew that Hillary Clinton was using an unsecure email server. FBI director James Comey said Hillary's emails were subject to hacking by hostile foreign actors – meaning foreign countries, not actors like the Hollywood lefties.

Assume that the Russians did leak the emails to WikiLeaks. So what? Podesta and Hillary did not deny or question the accuracy and veracity of the emails. If Hillary had not sold access to the State Department and Obama had not lied about not knowing that Hillary was using an unsecure unauthorized email system, then there would have been nothing to leak.

I thought these news reporters were interested in reporting the news and did not care about the source of the news, whether leaked or not. They always say the public has the right to know. But now they act as if we did not have the right to know about Hillary and Obama.

Smith obviously does not like Trump. Smith and the mainstream media do not care that the U.S. intelligence agencies leaked the General Flynn conversation with the Russian ambassador. This is a good leak. Smith and the MSM believe that it is news to leak classified information if it damages Trump, but to reveal the truth about Hillary is a bad leak.

Fox is viewed as a conservative counter to the liberal mainstream media represented by ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, and the New York Times. Fox does have opinion commentators who are clearly of the left, such as Bob Beckel, Juan Williams, Geraldo Rivera, Richard Fowler, Julie Roginsky, and others. They make no pretense of being fair and objective. They are on the shows to give the Democratic Party view of the issues.

Fox also has supposed conservatives, such as former Bush press secretary Dana Perino and former Walter Mondale speechwriter Charles Krauthammer, who cannot resist taking shots at Trump.

But they are opinion commentators. Smith is a news anchor. He is to report the news straight up, like Bret Baier.

One may question why Fox, if it is the only conservative alternative, uses these commentators who regularly attack the conservative agenda that Trump is pursuing and attack Trump personally. If one wants to hear liberal views and hear personal attacks on Trump, there is no shortage of choices, given ABC, NBC, etc.

Smith would be at home at CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, and CBS, where the news anchors all are against Trump and mix in their attacks on Trump with the news. They slant the news reporting to fit their politics.

Maybe Smith can do a news report, or even commentary, on why so many reporters hate Trump and suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.