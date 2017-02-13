Senator Franken claims some GOP Senators think Trump is nuts
Minnesota Senator Al Franken claims he has talked to a "few" Republican Senators who are worried about Donald Trump's "mental health."
Republican senators are concerned President Donald Trump is mentally ill, Democratic Senator Al Franken has claimed.
The Minnesota senator told CNN's State of the Union the worries of "a few" Republicans comes from "the way that we all have this suspicion" that Mr Trump "lies a lot."
He added: "He says things that aren't true. That's the same as lying, I guess."
Mr Franken cited Mr Trump's evidence-free claim he would have won the popular vote in the presidential race if not for three to five million immigrants in the country illegally voting for his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.
Mr Trump is also said to have told some senators in a private meeting at the White House that he and former Republican senator Kelly Ayotte would have won in New Hampshire if it had not been for voters bussed in from other states.
Mr Franken said: "You know, that is not the norm for a president of the United States, or, actually, for a human being."
Last week, Mr Franken first aired concerns in the Senate in an interview with Bill Maher: "Some will say that he is not right mentally. And then some are harsher."
He added: “That’s not fair. That was cheap. There are some who I guess don’t talk to me. I haven’t heard a lot of good things, and I’ve heard great concern about the president’s temperament.”
Mr Franken also took issue with Mr Trump reportedly telling a group of Democratic senators: "Pocahontas is now the face of your party."
The president's comments are a dig at senator Elizabeth Warren, who claimed Native American heritage.
He said he would have spoken up if present, saying: “Mr. President, with all due respect, that’s racist. Please stop doing that. I’m on [the] Indian Affairs [Committee].
Trump's "Pochahantas" jab was beneath the dignity of his office, but hardly racist - not when you consider that Senator Warren herself shamelessly used her "Native American heritage" to qualify under EEOC guidelines for special treatment in employment.
But Franken's claim that some GOP Senators worry about Trump's mental health is an exaggeration. Since when is lying a sign of mental disease? If that were true, Franken himself would be in the loony bin, as would most politicians from both sides of the aisle.
Yes, Trump believes many things that aren't true. But "lying" is a deliberate act of concealment. You have to be aware that what you're saying is false., Trump's false statements are said with sincerity - he actually believes that 5 million ineligible voters could vote in an election.
Chastize the president for being ignorant. But ignorance is a far cry from crazy.