Schumer and his pals campaigning hard for Trump's re-election

It's 1968 all over again. Violent protesters are filling the streets, lighting fires, vandalizing private and public property, and beating people without knowing what "side" they support. Most likely there was some spontaneity to the protests of the 1960s; college students did not want to be drafted into the military. Once Nixon ended the draft in 1973 the protests stopped. This time it's different. The protests against Trump and all things conservative and/or Republican are organized, paid for, the protesters and vandals recruited and trained by a panoply of radical leftist groups, some of them funded by the odious nihilist George Soros.

He funded the many groups that recruited the marchers for the Women's "pussy" March that took place the day after Trump's inauguration as well. What was the purpose of that march? Unclear. There was no stated purpose beyond hating the newly elected President. Many of the marchers were completely unable to articulate why they were there. Trump had been President for a day and they were blaming him for every imaginable and imaginary potential blight upon their womanhood. The woman who headed up the march, Linda Sarsour, is a Muslim, Sharia Law supporter with a vicious streak. The women who marched were pawns in a very dangerous game. They willingly and unwittingly gave their contact information to a communist group. All of which brings us to the latest rent-a mobs. What happened at UC Berkeley Wednesday night was appalling. At the home of the Free Speech Movement of 1964-65, there is no longer even a semblance of respect or reverence for free speech. Mario Savio is rolling over in his grave. A calculated riot took place to prevent Milo Yiannopoulos, a young gay, Jewish conservative from speaking. Protests occur everywhere he appears and his talks are often cancelled for the same reason, militant intolerance. These radical leftists are the new fascists. They have gone so far to the left, they've run smack into Mussolini, Hitler and Stalin on the circle of ideologies. Hitler's Nazism was only a hair's width different from Stalin's communism anyway. Sen. Schumer is playing the pitiful fool in this grand hysterical play. He thinks that by crying fake tears over a few detained immigrants from nations known to harbor and train terrorists will reinvigorate the Democratic Party. He has never cried over the thousands of Americans killed in Chicago, or the hundreds of thousands brutally killed in the Middle East thanks to the policies of Obama or the victims of illegal immigrant criminals. Like Nancy Pelosi, he is absolutely clueless how Trump won so he is doubling down on what he knows: denigrate, disparage, and lie. And the more he plays this part, the more people support Trump and his take-no-prisoners style. Keep it up, Chuck. Along with all the professional protesters, you are guaranteeing Trump's re-election just as the protesters of the 1960s guaranteed Nixon's victory.