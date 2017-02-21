Right on cue, riots break out in Muslim neighborhood of Stockholm as Swedes deny their immigration problem

President Trump has taken some lumps over his comment in Melbourne, FL about Sweden’s problems assimilating Muslim immigrants. Few nations do righteous indignation more intensely than Sweden, which parlayed its neutral status in World War II into national wealth (the Nazis were happy to pay for high grade iron among other war materiel supplies by the Swedes) and, as a bonus, a postwar attitude of superiority over those who confronted the evils of communism. So when President Trump referred to a documentary he had seen the night before, the Swedes rushed to put him down, claiming there was no massacre the night before.

The battle was taken to the next level, as Swedes rushed to claim that their crime statistics show a peaceful nation benefitting from diversity – the official party line. Tucker Carlson last night interviewed both a Swedish journalist in denial, and Ami Horowitz, the filmmaker whose interview and excerpts sparked Trump’s Florida remark, and revealed basic disagreement on – and ignoring of – crime stats for rape in particular. Trumping this dispute (forgive me the pun!), actual Musim immogranrts in an area of Stickholm thoughtfully provided a riot to validate Horowitz’s and Trump’s position. Zerohedge reports: Rinkeby is a known problem area in Stockholm. It was here NRK journalist Anders Magnus was attacked with stones last spring, and here the police never go in the evenings without reinforcements from other patrols according to Dabladet. A freelancer the newspaper spoke to, described the situation as serious. BREAKING: Massive riots happening now in Sweden. Stockholm in flames. Trump was right again!https://t.co/ZQa9Res2tu pic.twitter.com/9Qm3idTS9O — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 21, 2017 "I've been in some turmoil, but this is something extra. It looks like a war zone here", he was quoted as saying. Freelance Photographer Janne Åkesson has also been at the site Monday night and early Tuesday. "They threw stones at police and police fired warning shots. I got out when it was at its worst" he said to Dagbladet. He added that there were many youths with hoods and hats on. "It was very chaotic. I have seen much in Rinkeby: they burn cars all the time - unfortunately this was beyond the ordinary." Here is a report from Sweden’s Expressen TV: